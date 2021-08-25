NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR PURCHASE ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Update regarding SalMar's voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon

Frøya, 25 August 2021

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 20 August 2021 regarding a voluntary cash offer by SalMar ASA ("SalMar" or the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal Salmon ASA ("NRS", or the “Company”) for NOK 270 per share (the “Offer”).

The Offeror has today submitted to the Oslo Stock Exchange an offer document (the “Offer Document”) for the Offer. The offer period for the Offer will commence following approval of the Offer Document by the Oslo Stock Exchange, which is expected to be obtained during the week commencing 6 September 2021.

The offer period will be four weeks (the “Offer Period”), subject to any extensions. Settlement of the Offer will be made within two weeks after announcement that the closing condition relating to the minimum acceptance level of more than 50% of the issued and outstanding shares and voting rights of the Company on a fully diluted basis has been satisfied or waived, provided that the other closing conditions remain satisfied until such completion or are waived by the Offeror.

Completion of the Offer will not be conditional upon any financing or due diligence conditions, or any condition relating to approval from competition authorities.

For further information, please contact:

Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO

trine.romuld@salmar.no , +47 991 63 632

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

hakon.husby@salmar.no , +47 936 30 449

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of farmed

salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and

Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations

in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya and Vikenco in Aukra. SalMar also owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no (http://www.salmar.no) for more information about SalMar.

Important information:

