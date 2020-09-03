Regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Ignitis Gamyba, AB

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

Ignitis Grupė informs that in order to effectively and as fast as possible inform the shareholders of its subsidiary Ignitis Gamyba, AB (hereinafter – GEN), announces that on the basis of the decision of the Management Board of GEN, taken on the 3rd of September, 2020, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of GEN is to be convened. It will be held on 28 September 2020 10.00 am, in the premises of the registered office of GEN, located at Elektrinės str. 21, Elektrėnai

More information regarding the agenda and proposed draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders is available on the GEN‘s website, in the column “For Investors”.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt



