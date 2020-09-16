Regarding the adopted order of the Ministry of Finance to increase share capital of AB “Ignitis grupė” and apply for listing of financial instruments

AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on September 16, 2020, the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter - Ministry of Finance), the authority implementing the rights of the sole shareholder of the Company, accepted the order “Regarding the increase of the share capital of AB Ignitis grupė and the Minister of Finance 2020 June 30 order No. 1K-226 “Regarding the amendment of the transformation of UAB Ignitis grupė into a joint-stock company” (hereinafter – The Order). The Order was adopted taking into account, inter alia, the resolution No. 231 of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania of March 18 2020 “Regarding the consent to change the legal form of UAB Ignitis grupė and increase the share capital”.

The Order states to increase the share capital of the Company by issuing up to 27 141 878 ordinary registered shares, each of which has the nominal value of EUR 22.33 (twenty-two euros and thirty-three cents). Registered shares would be offered as shares and as global depository receipts. If not all the shares would be subscribed for within the time allotted for the subscription of shares, the share capital of the Company may be increased by the sum of the nominal values ​​of the subscribed shares.

It was also decided to apply for the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on the Main Trading List of AB Nasdaq Vilnius (“Nasdaq Vilnius”) and of global depositary receipts representing the Company's shares to standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (the "FCA").

The Board of the Company is assigned to determine the final price (issue price) of the newly issued shares (offered as shares and general depository receipts) and the final number of the new shares to be issued and subscribed by specific investors, to decide on the amount of the authorized capital of the Company if fewer newly issued shares are distributed and subscribed than specified in the Order.

The Company's Articles of Association were also amended by the Order and it can be seen in the attached comparative version.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

