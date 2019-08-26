Regan Smith drives his No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro to 13th-place finish at Road America

Regan Smith crossed the finish line 13th in the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America on Saturday.

Christopher Bell came away with the victory in the race, with Austin Cindric finishing second, and Tyler Reddick placing third. Noah Gragson took fourth place, followed by Kaz Grala in the No. 5 spot.

AJ Allmendinger came away victorious in Stage 1, with Chase Briscoe taking Stage 2.

Smith earned 32 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 48 on the year. He ranks No. 42 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings.

The 13th-year driver did not earn any playoff points this week and still is in search of his first playoff points of the season. Smith qualified in 13th position at 108.248 mph.

The Cato, New York product has tallied six career victories, 30 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 79 races.

There were 38 cars in the field and the race endured four cautions and eight caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were eight lead changes.

With Bell driving his Supra to glory for Joe Gibbs, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 825 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 823. Ford sits at No. 3 with 816 points on the season.

