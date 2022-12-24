Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Regal Rexnord's shares before the 29th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Regal Rexnord has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $118.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Regal Rexnord's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Regal Rexnord paid out just 25% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 31% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Regal Rexnord's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Regal Rexnord earnings per share are up 3.9% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Regal Rexnord has delivered an average of 6.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Regal Rexnord an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Regal Rexnord is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Regal Rexnord is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Regal Rexnord looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

