Regé-Jean Page Steps Out with Girlfriend Emily Brown at British GQ Men of the Year Awards

Regé-Jean Page seems to be burning for someone special!

The breakout Bridgerton star, 31, arrived at the 2021 British GQ Men of Year Awards hand in hand with girlfriend Emily Brown in London Wednesday, marking their first major public appearance as a couple.

The actor and copywriter/soccer player stepped out in tailored suits, Page in an evergreen ensemble and Brown in a black blazer over a matching bralette. The couple seemed to be in good spirits as they entered the Tate Modern for the big night out, during which Page won the Standout Performance of the Year Award for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix hit.

Though the über-stylized Shondaland period drama is the streamer's "biggest show ever," viewed by 82 million households in its first month alone upon its January debut, and was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards — including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Page – the actor won't be returning for season 2.

Netflix confirmed the news back in April, with the next season set to focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, brother of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and played by Jonathan Bailey, as he attempts to find a wife.

Page also addressed the update on Instagram with a photo of himself on horseback as the Duke.

"The ride of a life time," he wrote. "It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family — not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

The star next be seen on the silver screen in upcoming films The Gray Man and Dungeons & Dragons. Page has sparked rumors about taking over the coveted role of James Bond after Daniel Craig steps down later this year.