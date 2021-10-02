Regé-Jean Page Will Be Starring on Netflix Again Sooner Than You Think

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Regé-Jean Page attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Wipe those tears, Bridgerton fans! It's been less than a year since Regé-Jean Page announced he would not be appearing in the second season of the period drama, which was the vehicle for his big breakout, but the actor already has several projects lined up for Netflix. In addition to appearing in The Gray Man, out next year, Page is also now set to star in a heist thriller for the streaming service.

The film is still untitled, but, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be helmed by writer and director Noah Hawley, whose credits include Legion and the Fargo series. Hawley will produce the thriller with Mike Larocca and the Russo brothers, who directed Page in The Gray Man.

In addition to these aforementioned titles, Page is also going to be in the Dungeons & Dragons reboot. There's also, of course, the enduring rumors that Page will play James Bond now that Daniel Craig has given his last bow in No Time to Die. Thus far, however, Page has dismissed the rumors, saying, "It's got nothing to do with me - nothing to do with anything that has happened in any rooms or any meetings. It's literally just a thing for people to talk about."