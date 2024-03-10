Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey Have “Bridgerton” Reunion at Pre-Oscars Party: See the Photo

The former co-stars were spotted catching up on Friday at an event to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night

Randy Shropshire/Getty Jonathan Bailey (left) and Regé-Jean Page pose for a photo at the CAA pre-Oscars party

The Duke of Hastings and the Bridgertons are back together once again!

Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey, 35, and Regé-Jean Page, 35, were spotted spending some quality time together at a pre-Oscars party on Friday, where they posed for a photo as they caught up.

Bailey, who is set to reprise his role as the eldest Bridgerton child, Anthony, in the upcoming third season of the Netflix series, sported a black knit sweater, a simple white T-shirt underneath and a watch, while Page — who departed the show after his career-making run as Simon Basset in season 1 — wore a dark blue jacket with a black shirt underneath, along with a silver chain to complete the look.

Liam Daniel / Netflix Jonathan Bailey stars in 'Bridgerton'

The two were attending the Creative Artists Agency pre-Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, where they were joined by a slew of stars including Olivia Wilde and Sandra Bullock.

Although neither Bailey nor Page is nominated for any Oscars this year, both actors have had strong awards seasons as of late. At the Critics Choice Awards in January, Bailey took home the best supporting actor in a limited series trophy for his work in Showtime's Fellow Travelers. After Bridgerton first debuted in 2020, Page took home an Emmy nomination for his role in the series, as well as a win at the NAACP Image Awards.

Related: 'Bridgerton' First Look: See Penelope and Colin Exchange Loving Looks in Season 3

Despite questions about the future of his Bridgerton character, Page has stated several times that he has no plans to return to the series.

"I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs," he said previously, adding that he would be completely fine with the series recasting his role. "That's the story. I wish it was more glamorous than that."

Getty Images Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in 'Bridgerton'

Related: Bridgerton Season 3: Everything to Know

Netflix announced in December that Bridgerton's third season will premiere in two four-episode parts, with the first hitting on May 16 and the second dropping on June 13.

Story continues

The upcoming season is set to follow Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as their budding romance takes shape.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes previously told Entertainment Tonight. “We're not necessarily going in order, but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.