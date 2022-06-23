Regé-Jean Page addresses Bridgerton return rumors while enjoying reunion with costar Jonathan Bailey

No, Regé-Jean Page will not be slipping on his Lord Byron-esque breaches for Bridgerton season 3.

Rumors of Page reprising the role that set hearts aflame in the Regency-era series have spread faster than Simon's spoon licking GIF. In recent weeks, numerous outlets alleged the actor would be returning to the Netflix smash hit, after departing the show after its debut season.

But alas, fans will not have any new racy scenes between Simon and Daphne (‎Phoebe Dynevor) to timestamp. The actor shared a post on Instagram Wednesday, celebrating his reunion with costar Jonathan Bailey (who took over the horse's reins for Season 2) and directly shot down the chatter surrounding his return.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page in a scene from 'Bridgerton'

"The boys are back in town," he captioned the pair enjoying themselves in Italy. "(No, I'm not going back to the show btw - the papers made that one up.)"

Page did however want fans to know the two are enjoying themselves and partaking in delicious coffee consumption, just to rub it in.

He added, "But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I've had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine."

Two heartthrobs having a "stylish" reunion in one of the world's most beautiful places?

Now there's a possible premise for a new series to get Page back on our screens.

But if we were to play Lady Whistledown for a moment, word is the star is busy launching a film career. Last we heard, he's appearing alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Grey Man and the screen adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons. Oh yeah, and there's that Bond rumor.

