Refugees share experiences through Bristol art project

An art exhibition that showcases the work of refugees living in the west of England has gone on display in Bristol.

The Global Goals Centre has worked with 12 artists - most of whom were refugees - to create the project.

"Voices: Art as Refuge" seeks to educate young people about issues surrounding social justice, said education director Manu Maunganidze.

The works are on show at the M-Shed in Princes Wharf, with more displays and workshops planned.

"We've been working over the past year with 12 artists, the vast majority of whom are refugees and asylum seekers," said Mr Maunganidze.

"We want to engage the public into thinking about what people are able to offer, rather than their story of strife and war.

"That is the core idea of the project - allowing people to see these people's stories through their art and what that art has contributed to Bristol and to the UK."

Works include a mix of paintings, sculpture, music, and food.

After the weekend's exhibition, there will be weekly weekend displays at the M Shed in November.

There will also be art workshops for school students during the week, with up to 11 schools getting involved.

Sofiia is one of the artists who took part in the project, after fleeing the war in Ukraine and arriving in Bristol four months ago.

The 20-year-old grew up in Kharkiv and came to the UK under the Ukrainian Sponsorship Scheme.

She is currently living with a host family in Thornbury while completing her four-year art and multi-media design course remotely.

The rest of her family remain in the Ukrainian city of Lviv and with her art she wants to "convey words of support for all Ukrainians who are not at home right now".

She said that for her art is "like finding light in the darkness of time".

Story continues

"I hope they (people visiting the exhibition) see a ghost of themselves and it helps them flourish in the future and see how beautiful the world is," she said.

"I also want to tell my story and the story of my country to the world. It is not only important for me but for important for our nation."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk