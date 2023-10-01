Refugee festival comes to Bristol to challenge perceptions

Art by refugees, migrants and displaced people is going on show at a festival in South-West England.

The Platforma festival will include visual art, drama, music and comedy and aims to challenge the perception of refugees.

It was created by Almir Koldzic who moved to the UK from Yugoslavia in 1995 to escape the Yugoslav wars.

He said: "Refugees are either seen as victims without any agency or they are seen as a threat.

"Or they are seen as someone who wants to abuse our generosity and our systems.

"Art and culture can tell more nuanced stories. It can help us to better understand their circumstances, their histories, their contributions, their skills."

Platforma festival returns every two years in a different part of England, and following its success in Yorkshire 2021, it will be hosted across the south-west from 1 October until 5 November.

The festival aims to show the healing and consolidatory abilities of art and cultural expression.

Now in its seventh year, the festival is managed by Counterpoints Arts, a London-based organisation that seeks to promote the artistic contributions of migrants and refugees in British society.

Mr Koldzic founded Counterpoints in 2012.

He added: "Arts and culture is also a fantastic way of opening spaces, where we don't need to tell people what to think of refugees.

"The idea is to open up spaces and tell stories that invite people to make up their own minds."

Tasnim Siddiqa Amin is a producer for this year's festival.

She said: "The great thing about Platforma is going to that region and building on the connections we already have.

"It's not just about going into the South West but also bringing people and organisations in to the South West.

"The unique thing about this festival is that it moves regions, and the way we do partnership work as an organisation, we invest time into that region."

One such Bristol-based contributor is Sudafest: Hope and Healing.

Story continues

Hiba Elhindi is the founder of the collective celebrating the art and culture of Sudan.

"I am from Sudan, and I came to the UK in 2014," she said.

"I have lived in Bristol pretty much that whole time. I have been engaging in many activities in the Sudanese community.

"I would say around 90% of the Sudanese population in Bristol are refugees."

Ms Elhindi believes that artistic expression can transcend linguistic and cultural barriers to convey information.

She said: "We have been working really hard in using art and culture as a platform for Sudanese current issues.

"I don't think there is enough media coverage of the war in Sudan in the UK, and people may not be aware of the issue.

"We have been using Sudafest as a platform to raise awareness about what is happening there."

Another installment in this year's festival is an exhibition by Devon-based photographer Frankie Mills.

Good Evening We Are From Ukraine follows the lives of about a dozen Ukrainian refugees as they adapt to life in Devon, finding a home in their new communities.

"The reason I've been working on this project, is that it seemed really interesting to see Ukrainian refugees welcomed to a part of the world that isn't that diverse or multicultural," he said.

"But there was a huge surge to help Ukrainian refugees, and I felt that this has really showcased the best of humanity."

"It's inspiring that there's a festival that's promoting work made by or for a diaspora in a region where those communities aren't necessarily visible," Mr Mills explained.

"[The refugees] were able to find a sense of trust with me.

"I have been following them around to English classes, the supermarket and their daily life.

"I have been walking alongside them and taking photos, people have been unbelievably supportive and respective of me taking photos of them.

"I really feel like they have let me in and I have gained a new community because of it."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk