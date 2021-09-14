Refrigerated Goods Trucking Industry Drivers, Trends, And Market Growth 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global refrigerated goods trucking market. It covers three five years’ periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020 – 2025 forecast period and 2025 – 2030 a further forecast period.

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the refrigerated goods trucking market, the need for reefer trucks has arisen as a result of the operational activities of vital products such as vaccines distribution, pharmaceuticals and chemicals for biological or pharmaceutical laboratories. In the United States, the bulk distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations is handled by refrigerated trucking companies as expertise and technology is required to deliver the delicate doses intact during critical deployment stages.



In January 2021, Tata Motors, an India based automotive manufacturer introduced a new line of refrigerated trucks to help deliver the COVID-19 vaccine campaign across the nation. The new vehicles, according to the business, are equipped with specialized transportation equipment.

Demand-driven pricing – which has long existed in the aviation industry – is also being witnessed in other transportation services due to the emergence of internet booking and low-cost carriers. With an increase in usage of mobile technology and increased adoption of IoT technology, pricing mechanisms can be conceived based on time of day, road congestion, speed, occupancy and even fuel efficiency and carbon emissions.

For instance, in June 2020, Schneider National, a US-based logistics company collaborated with Blue Yonder transportation management solution to deliver new carrier marketplaces. Schneider National Inc uses Blue Yonder dynamic pricing discovery solution to provide dynamic capacity pricing solution with integrated, seamless experience for shippers and Schneider provides Carriers and shippers track and match prices for capacities in near real time. Contrary to independent truck transportation business that involves negotiation of fare with between transportation companies and shippers, the price under Schneider National is predetermined and depends on a combination of demand-driven factors such as distance, cargo type, and location.

The global refrigerated goods market is expected to grow from $47.54 billion in 2020 to $50.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $59.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Refrigerated goods trucking companies are increasing investments in technological innovations such as cloud computing, IoT, solar-powered systems, and communication technologies such as GPS, 5G for accountability, visibility, and performance in refrigerated transportation. For instance, in April 2020, Carrier Transicold, a US-based land transport refrigeration solutions provider launched solar charging system for transport refrigeration unit batteries, with an innovative design that conveniently fits on top of the unit. The innovative solar charging system is capable of delivering 2.0-amp power delivery by combining ultrapure silicon cells with a high-performance charge controller.

North America was the largest region in the global refrigerated goods trucking market, accounting for 30.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the refrigerated goods trucking market will be Eastern Europe, Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.93% and 4.52% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.50% and 4.39% respectively, during 2020-2025.

