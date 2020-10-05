Refreshed Jeep Compass surfaces in new spy photos



An updated Jeep Compass has been caught on public roads in a new set of spy photos. The Compass, which was new for the 2017 model year, is due for a mid-cycle update, and these shots give us a sneak peak at what Jeep has in store for its compact crossover.

The camouflage wrap on this prototype is still fairly extensive, but we can see what appears to be a new front bumper design that is less upright and more angular than the design it will replace. It also appears that both the head- and taillights will be updated for some fresh visual flair.

Though it's tough to see from the angles provided, our spies tell us this test vehicle also has an updated interior with a tablet-style Uconnect screen mounted high on the dash. That makes sense given what we've seen in other recent Jeep updates.

Among the things we don't know is whether the Compass will get any powertrain updates for the U.S. market. Several of these prototypes have been spotted testing in various locales, and while it's possible engineers are merely evaluating the airflow properties of its new bumpers, we suspect Jeep may have something else up its sleeve.

As to what that might be, we're not completely certain. Jeep has acknowledged that a 4xe variant of the Compass is under development, but it's not yet clear whether we'll see that model in the States. It would make sense from a volume standpoint, as a Compass 4xe would be more likely to sell in greater numbers than a Wrangler or even the smaller Renegade.

Jeep could also be planning to phase its 1.3-liter turbocharged engine into the lineup; this would follow the pattern established by the Jeep Renegade and its corporate twin, the Fiat 500X. We shouldn't have to wait too long to find out for certain, as we expect Jeep to introduce its updated compact some time in 2021.

