Refresh your makeup with the best brushes on Amazon from E.L.F. Cosmetics, Sigma and more

Shop the best makeup brushes on Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The key to flawless-looking makeup is using the right tools to apply your products, i.e., makeup brushes. A quality set helps smooth, buff and blend makeup onto your skin and make it look seamless. Like all beauty products, brushes can deteriorate over time, even with a proper washing routine, so it's best to replace them once they're past their prime. (Some signs to look for are the bristles fraying or shedding or the brush smelling off.) Take these hints as your sign to do a thorough spring clean and ditch those old brushes you’ve had for years.

Make smart choices without hours of googling. Subscribe to The Checklist newsletter for expert product advice and recommendations.

Though you can find brushes at any retailer that sells makeup, one of the best places to buy makeup tools is Amazon—given its wide selection and same- or next-day delivery for Prime members. There are thousands of options to scroll through, so to help you narrow down the best makeup brushes on Amazon, we’ve compiled a list of the top-rated options worth adding to your collection.

1. This beginner-friendly kit from Real Techniques

Rely on this complexion brush set from Real Techniques.

You can't go wrong with Reviewed's favorite makeup brush set: the Everyday Essentials Kit from Real Techniques. The set contains five multi-use tools—a sponge, two small brushes, one medium-sized brush and one large brush—so you’ll have everything you need to either start a kit or replace basics from your existing collection. Our tester praised this kit for its ability to expertly apply liquid, cream and powder products while feeling super-soft against the skin with synthetic bristles and durable with aluminum handles.

One reviewer concurs: “This is a fabulous set if you're looking to purchase new makeup brushes. The kit includes some of the best brushes Real Techniques has to offer (I've tried many) and offers a great value compared to purchasing the brushes separately. I love that they're cruelty free and easy to wash.”

Story continues

$20 at Amazon

2. This eye-defining set from Sigma

Create an expert eye look with this set from Sigma Beauty.

Regarded as a destination for some of the best professional-grade makeup brushes, Sigma Beauty is as luxe as it gets. All seven of the brushes in the Basic Eye Brush Set are made from synthetic fibers to feel ultra-soft and waterproof handles to withstand frequent washes. The kit includes brushes to apply cream and powder pigments onto the lids, blend colors together for a diffused appearance, line the eyes and soften or smudge liner—everything you need to create a makeup artist-like eye look.

"These are my absolute favorite brushes," one reviewer gushes. "I have used Bobbi Brown brushes for years, and these are leaps and bounds better! They're soft, clean easily and apply and blend like a dream!"

$76 at Amazon

3. This complexion essentials kit from E.L.F. Cosmetics

Choose this simple complexion set from E.L.F. Cosmetics.

E.L.F. Cosmetics is known for having amazing drugstore products for the eyes, lips and face, so it’s no wonder the brand developed a line of brushes to go along with those. The Complexion Perfection Brush Kit comprises four synthetic brushes designed to apply foundation, concealer, contour and more. Use the dome-shaped Ultimate Blending Brush to blend foundation and blush, the Contouring Brush to place and blend in contour and bronzer and the two small concealer brushes to buff out concealer as well as blend in eyeshadow. Just make sure you wash the brushes in between use to avoid mixing textures and colors.

One reviewer raves: "I was shocked of how well these brushes are made. They are soft and I have been using mine for about a year. Super shocked at the value."

$15 at Amazon

4. This eco-friendly set from EcoTools

Lean on this brush set from EcoTools.

This EcoTools Elements set aims to be an eco-friendly alternative to other makeup brushes out there with its synthetic bristles and recycled aluminum handles. The kit features five core brushes—an angled foundation brush, a blending brush, a crease-defining brush, an angled liner brush and a blush brush—that fit securely in a reusable, travel-friendly tray.

“The brushes are well-made, super soft and they work beautifully,” a happy customer writes. “I love how the big brush spreads my foundation with no pressure and leaves no trail signs on the face because of how evenly applied. In my humble opinion, these are the best and would stand up next to any brush on the market.”

$10 at Amazon

5. This plentiful set from Real Perfection

Snag this variety of makeup tools from Real Perfection.

Looking to start your makeup brush collection from scratch? This set from Real Perfection can fill all of the gaps in your makeup routine with five large complexion brushes and 11 small eye or detail brushes. Each of the soft, dense brush heads is made from synthetic hairs that work to evenly distribute makeup onto your skin. Those looking to get an even smoother application will love the fact that the kit comes with a dermaplaning razor to remove peach fuzz and stray eyebrow hairs.

One reviewer exclaims: "I love love love them! Every kind of brush you would ever need. Good quality and good brushes!"

$12 at Amazon

6. This flat-top foundation brush from Daubigny

Try this kabuki brush from Daubigny.

If you're after one amazing complexion tool, go with the Daubigny foundation brush. The handless kabuki brush has a round, flat-topped design and soft-to-the-touch bristles that blend foundation smoothly and evenly. Reviewers claim using this gives the skin a poreless appearance without any brush strokes. Plus, it comes with round case to protect the bristles while you store it away.

“I purchased this brush because I wanted a different way of putting on my foundation other than using a beauty blending sponge—I’m never looking back,” one Amazon reviewer writes. “This gives you a smooth and flawless foundation finish every single time. It’s the softest brush you’ll ever find, and only a couple strokes and your whole face is done.”

$10 at Amazon

7. This multi-tasking 4-in-1 brush from Alleyoop

Grab this multi-tool from Alleyoop.

If you’re a minimalist or are simply looking to cut down on clutter in your makeup bag, you’ll love the Alleyoop Multi-Tasker. Its innovative design packs all of your essential beauty applicators—a sponge, an eyeshadow brush, a brow/liner brush and an angled face brush—into one dual-ended tool. At first glance, you'll see the sponge and face brush, but all you have to do is twist them to reveal the small eye brushes underneath.

“This is a game changer brush for me because it fits perfectly in my purse and saves a ton of space since I don’t have to bring 4 different brushes with me,” one happy customer writes. “The softness of the brushes are also amazing.”

$24 at Amazon

8. This smooth blending sponge from Beautyblender

Grab this skin-smoothing tool from BeautyBlender.

You may already know the fan-favorite Beautyblender makeup sponge, as it's often raved about. When dowsed in water, the sponge grows larger and softer and becomes an amazing tool to blend in liquid, cream and powder products. The egg-shaped design features a fuller bottom to apply makeup to larger areas, like the cheeks and forehead, and gets narrower at the top for more precision around the eye area. To use, wet the sponge, wring out excess water and tap it against the skin wherever you're blending makeup.

“This is my go-to tool for applying my foundation and concealer—it’s amazing,” a reviewer shares. “I have tried it with powder foundations, liquid and cream (my preferred type) and it does a fantastic job on all of them!”

$20 on Amazon

9. This eyelash-separating comb from MSQ

Comb through lashes with this tool from MSQ.

Though it’s not necessarily a brush, this eyelash comb from MSQ is a must-have makeup tool if your lashes tend to clump together post-mascara application. The comb has 30 stainless steel tines that are close together to catch tiny clumps and flakes left behind from mascara. When not in use, you can slip on the included safety cap that protects the tines from getting dull or your hands from getting poked when you're sifting through your makeup bag.

“I love this product! It has been really great for getting the clumps out of your eyelashes after putting on your mascara,” one shopper writes. “Always make sure it is immediately after you put your mascara on while it is still wet so you do not pull your eyelashes out. I absolutely would recommend this to anyone who wears mascara on a regular basis!”

$5 on Amazon

10. This 14-piece face and eye brush kit from Jessup Beauty

Get a variety of brushes with this set from Jessup.

Another set that provides a variety of makeup brushes to complete your collection is this 14-piece kit from Jessup. It includes five face brushes for applying foundation, concealer, highlighter and more, as well as nine precision brushes for concealer eyeshadow and eyeliner. All of the bristles are made with "premium nano-fiber synthetic hairs" that claim to reduce shedding, and ensure a long lasting brush life.

“This brush set is such an amazing quality, I was blown away when I received them. I definitely will be getting these as gifts for all my girlfriends,” one Amazon shopper says. “The brushes are so soft, the handles are shaped perfectly, and they blend makeup seamlessly. I'm so glad I found these brushes—I saved so much money and got better quality brushes than ones three times the amount.”

$39 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon makeup brushes: Refresh your routine with E.L.F. Cosmetics, Sigma