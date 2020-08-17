How to Refresh Your Curls After Wash Day, According to a Pro

Getty Images

A good curly hair day is a beautiful thing. However, a good curly hair day that continues into day two, three, four, and so on—without laborious styling each morning—that's bliss. For some of us, getting waves and curls to maintain their definition and shape past wash day can be a struggle, but there are simple tricks for styling and refreshing that will make all the difference.

Before learning how to refresh curls, though, there's one piece of curly-hair styling advice that hairstylist Ona Diaz-Santin swears by: "Do it right the first time." She asserts that the amount of time and care you put into styling your curls on wash day will directly reflect how long those curls will stay put in the days after. So, when applying product to freshly washed hair, Diaz-Santin points to a few things that can make or break the longevity of your curls.

For starters, make sure you're using a product that is right for your curl type—not just the kind your favorite curly-haired influencer uses. (Learn more about how to find out and care for your curl type here.) Then, when it comes to product application, Diaz-Santin explains that sectioning is really important. Whether you use foam, cream, or gel, she recommends applying the product to sections of no more than one inch at a time to ensure thorough and even distribution. It's also important to make sure you apply the same amount of product to each section by paying attention to how much product you're putting on your fingers each time. From there, she recommends air-drying and sleeping on a silk pillowcase at night to avoid extra friction on the hair.

When you take care of styling your hair on day one, your curls should last you much longer than usual without the need to wet your hair down and start all over again. However, sometimes, like after taking an impromptu nap on the couch or wearing your hair in an updo, a curl refresh is just necessary. So, keep reading to learn Diaz-Santin's best tips for giving your curls the boost they need in between washes.

How to Refresh Your Curls:

1. Find a curl refresher spray.

A common tactic for refreshing next-day curls is to add more water to the hair. However, Diaz-Santin advises against this, explaining that this can simply dilute the product that's already in the hair, further breaking the hold of the curls and creating more frizz. Instead, she loves using curl refreshing sprays for their ability to add more definition and shine without adding lots of extra weight on the hair. Her favorite products are the Sebastian Twisted Curl Reviver Spray and the Bumble and bumble Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer.

