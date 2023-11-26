Reform UK ‘in discussions’ with Tory MPs furious at PM’s migration ‘betrayal’

Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, speaks to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Richard Tice, the leader of Reform UK, has claimed he has had “numerous discussions” with Conservative MPs – including ministers – who are “furious” with the Government’s “betrayal” on migration.

But he insisted no one has been promised cash to defect after Lee Anderson, the Tory deputy chairman, said he was offered “a lot of money” to switch sides.

Mr Tice said he was “happy to confirm” he had been in talks with a number of Conservative MPs – including both ministers and former ministers – who are livid with the Government’s failure to stop the boats.

He said he would keep the discussions “completely confidential”, but hinted he had offered them “the chance to change the shape of the debate”.

Laura Trott, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said a vote for Reform “is a vote for Keir Starmer as prime minister”.

Anderson ‘offered a lot of money’

It comes after Mr Anderson was caught on tape claiming he was offered cash to join Mr Tice’s party, founded by former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

In a recording obtained by The Sunday Times, the Ashfield MP can be heard saying: “Now there is a political party that begins with an R that offered me a lot of money to join them. I say a lot of money, I mean a lot of money.”

The newspaper said the remarks were made at a “Lagers with Lee” meeting at Cambridge Rugby Club in October.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Tice said: “I’m very happy to confirm that I’ve had numerous discussions with a number of Tory MPs, ministers, former ministers, who are absolutely furious with the complete betrayal of the Government’s promises, furious with the failure to stop the boats, furious with opening the borders to mass immigration.

“Obviously I will keep those discussions completely confidential, but let me make it absolutely clear: no cash or money has in any way been offered. What has been offered is the chance to change the shape of the debate.”

‘A vote for Reform is a vote for Starmer’

Reform has only taken small proportions of the vote in recent by-elections.

Story continues

But that has not stopped some Conservatives fearing that it could tempt Tory voters frustrated by issues such as the small boats crisis to switch allegiances at the next general election.

Their concerns appear to be playing out in the polls, with a recent YouGov survey suggesting some 12 per cent of those who supported the Conservatives in 2019 now back Reform. Meanwhile, Mr Tice’s party is hitting near 10 per cent of the overall vote.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Trott insisted that she was not worried about Reform outflanking her party from the Right.

She said: “I’d be very clear that a vote for Reform or any other party which is not Conservative is a vote for Keir Starmer as prime minister.

“But what I would say is one of the reasons it’s so important for me to come on shows like yours is for us to communicate as a Government what we are doing to stop the boats.”

Mr Sunak also used an interview with the Mail on Sunday to warn dissatisfied Tories against abandoning the party.

He said: “A vote for everyone who is not a Conservative is a vote to put Keir Starmer into office.”

Mr Anderson has been approached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.