Reform sex education to target lockdown generation boys, MPs urge

Sex education must be reformed to target the lockdown generation of boys, MPs have said in a report which raises the alarm about harassment and violence against girls in schools.

A cross-party group of MPs on the Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee has urged the Government to draw up a strategy for engaging with male pupils to tackle the “serious problem” of sexual misconduct in schools and said that relationships and sex education (RSE) should be compulsory in sixth forms and colleges.

It comes after the select committee was told that negative attitudes towards women and girls had worsened during the pandemic, when children were working remotely, often with unsupervised access to the internet.

‘Children missed vital moments in social development’

Caroline Nokes, committee chairwoman, said: “The main issue was that schools were not there to counter negative views and provide the education that is so important in tackling violence against women and girls.

“Children will have missed vital moments in their social development, which will have contributed towards this problem.”

An inquiry by the committee found that sexual harrassment and sexual violence is a “scourge in our schools, with many girls and women feeling powerless”.

Witnesses told the inquiry that boys were “cyberflashing hardcore pornographic images at girls in the corridor” and “airdropping nude images to other students in class”. Online safety experts warned MPs that easy access to porn “has completely changed the culture in the playground”.

The latest Department for Education figures show that the number of pupils suspended for sexual misconduct in state schools in England in 2021-22 reached the highest level seen since at least 2016-17.

Data for 2021-22, which does not include the summer term, shows that 4,215 pupils were suspended for sexual misconduct and 88 pupils were permanently excluded.

In 2018-29, there were 1,335 suspensions and 61 permanent exclusions over the same period.

Thousands of children and young people posted testimonials of their experiences on the Everyone’s Invited website, which launched in 2020.

‘Sexual harassment has become ‘normalised’

An Ofsted review in 2021 found that sexual harassment had become “normalised” for school children, and inspectors were told that boys were sharing “nudes” among themselves like a “collection game” via their smartphones.

In March, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the Government would bring forward a review into RSE in schools amid concerns about the teaching of age-inappropriate content and contested gender ideology.

MPs on the Women and Equalities committee have said the review must also consider how schools engage with male pupils.

They said that the RSE curriculum must have a “greater focus on boys and young men”, and teachers should receive training on how to engage with boys in conversations that challenge ideas of masculinity and attitudes towards women and girls.

A report by the committee has urged head teachers to “do more to address harmful uses of mobile phones in school” such as the sharing of pornographic images.

The Government must strengthen guidance on the harmful effects of technology on attitudes towards women and girls while schools wait for the Online Safety Bill to become law, it added.

Behaviour comes from ‘wild west of social media’

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders said: “The problem of misogynistic attitudes and behaviour emanate from outside of school and in particular from the wild west of social media and online content.

“The government’s Online Safety Bill has been in development for years and is still plodding its way through Parliament, and schools and colleges have received very little in the way of support or training for the delivery of relationships and sex education.

“Schools and colleges are striving to uphold good values but they cannot fight this battle alone. They need to be supported in terms of funding, resources and an online regulatory framework that protects young people.”

A Government spokesperson said: “All women and girls deserve a safe environment, and we expect schools, colleges and universities to take immediate action against sexual misconduct or harassment.

“We are developing further guidance for schools to support educators in teaching about this issue and engage boys and young men about misogyny and sexual violence in education.

“Through the Online Safety Bill, technology firms will be required to enforce their age limits and protect children from being exposed to harmful material online.”