To reform policing accountability, states need not wait on Supreme Court and Congress

Alexander A. Reinert, Joanna C. Schwartz and James E. Pfander
·4 min read

Today’s crisis in the criminal legal system, crystallized by the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among many others, provides an opportunity for a new kind of civil rights federalism – one that begins with state legislative action.

Legislation at the federal level has stalled, and the Supreme Court continues to restrict access to justice in federal court, but governors and state legislatures need not wait for a gridlocked Congress or a reluctant court. Rights to sue to enforce both the state and federal constitutions can be created by state law, without the barriers to relief that exist in federal law.

This kind of creativity is necessary because the federal statute that most civil rights litigants rely on to enforce federal constitutional rights, 42 U.S.C. 1983, has been trimmed of its effectiveness by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court has weighed the statute down with numerous limitations, all of which make it a less effective remedy. Constitutional rights exist on paper, but it has become increasingly challenging to enforce them.

So-called qualified immunity

One of the most salient barriers to relief in civil rights cases is so-called qualified immunity, a judge-made defense that protects state and local officials from damages liability, even when they violate constitutional rights. Officers can claim this immunity if the specific right they violated was not “clearly established” by prior precedent at the time they acted – in practice, plaintiffs cannot overcome this defense unless they can show a prior Supreme Court or appellate opinion that found nearly identical conduct unconstitutional under a nearly identical set of facts.

As Justice Sonia Sotomayor has observed, in practice this means that the defense often provides an “absolute shield” against accountability for unconstitutional conduct.

Qualified immunity doctrine has become a point of focus for the national movement to reform a dysfunctional and racist policing system, but it seems unlikely that federal lawmakers will solve the problem in the short term. State lawmakers, however, can enact state statutes that allow civil rights litigants to enforce constitutional rights without the baggage that the Supreme Court has tied to Section 1983.

Colorado has started down this path, enacting legislation that limits the ability of law enforcement officers to use force and creates a right to sue for people whose constitutional rights are violated by law enforcement officers. The same goes for New Mexico and, to a lesser extent, Connecticut.

Revolutionary change: Colorado took a big step to reform policing. Here's how.

Other states are actively considering reforms aimed at broadening civil rights enforcement. There are bills pending in New York’s legislature that would create a right to sue when any state or local official violates the federal or state constitution. Similar legislation has been proposed in Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, and legislators in Virginia and Maryland are also renewing their efforts to pass state-level civil rights statutes.

Like the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, if adopted, these laws would end qualified immunity for state and local officials who violate federal and state constitutional rights.

And this is well within state legislative prerogatives, as we argued in a recent article, and as the Institute for Justice highlights in a new initiative aimed at enacting similar state-level reforms. Because qualified immunity is a creature of the Supreme Court’s flawed interpretation of a federal civil rights statute, nothing stops state lawmakers from doing away with the defense as it applies to a legal claim based on state law.

Leaders should back words with action

The laws that have already been enacted in a few states, and that are under consideration in a few more, are examples of what state leaders can do if they are truly committed to creating pathways to accountability and reform of a fundamentally flawed civil rights enforcement regime.

To your inbox: Get the best of our columns in a daily roundup

It is noteworthy that 20 attorneys general have expressed unmitigated support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. But only a handful of these states have created statutory causes of action for constitutional violations, and of these almost all recognize a qualified immunity defense akin to the one developed by the Supreme Court for Section 1983.

With so little progress made at the federal level, state leaders should step up, demonstrate that their words have meaning, and support local legislation that will bring some justice and accountability to their own backyards.

Alexander A. Reinert is the Max Freund Professor of Litigation & Advocacy at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a visiting professor at Cornell Law School. Joanna C. Schwartz is a professor of law at UCLA School of Law. James E. Pfander is the Owen L. Coon Professor of Law at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

This column is part of a series by the USA TODAY Opinion team examining the issue of qualified immunity. The project is made possible in part by a grant from Stand Together. Stand Together does not provide editorial input.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police reform: States should lead Supreme Court and Congress

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Former Alouettes starters Pipkin, Adams Jr., returning to Montreal with Lions

    Bonjour encore, Vernon Adams Jr. Adams Jr. will return to Montreal on Friday just over a week after the Alouettes (4-7) dealt him to B.C. for a '23 first-round pick. How much he'll play for the Lions (8-2), though, isn't clear as through Wednesday veteran Antonio Pipkin had taken more reps with the starting offence. Regardless of who starts, a former Alouette will be at quarterback Friday for B.C. Pipkin opened 2019 as Montreal's starter before suffering an injury and being replaced by Adams Jr.

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — In a season where the Ottawa Redblacks have struggled to build any momentum, a short week coming off a win turned out to be advantageous. The Redblacks (3-8) earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown on 20-of-31 passing, in leading a focused Ottawa team. “A short week coming off a win is always nice because yo

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and partner Olmos out of U.S. Open women's doubles tournament

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have been bounced from the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos lost to the Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournament. The Czechs won 6 of 22 break points compared to Dabrowski and Olmos's 4 of 7. The Canadian and Olmos won the match's only tiebreak. Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the only Canadian left at the event. She and American Jac

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Defenceman Erik Brannstrom re-signs with Ottawa Senators after career season

    OTTAWA — Defenceman Erik Brannstrom has signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators. The US$900,000 contract is for the 2022-23 season. Brannstrom, 23, hit new career highs in assists (14), points (14) penalty minutes (30) and games (53) with the Senators last season. He also played in nine games for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. “Erik is among our group of young players who we’re looking upon to take another step forward next season,” said Ottawa general manager Pierre D

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Report: Drake, LeBron James being sued for $10M over 'Black Ice' film

    LeBron and Drake are being sued by the former head of the NBA players' union, who claims he owns the rights to produce any film about the Colored Hockey League.

  • Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

    BROSSARD, Que. — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goalte

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Coach says Canadian women have turned corner ahead of Rugby World Cup Sevens

    Having integrated more than a dozen new faces into the program, coach Jack Hanratty believes the Canadian women's rugby sevens team has turned a corner. The Canadian squad will get a chance to prove him right at the Rugby World Cup Sevens, which start Friday in Cape Town. The women's competition kicks off with round-of-16 knockout matches. The fifth-seeded Canadians open against No. 12 China with the winner moving on to face either the fourth-seeded U.S. or No. 13 Poland. The 10th-seeded Canadia