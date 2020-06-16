Reform Party unveils 6 candidates, to contest in 4 constituencies: report

Reform Party members during a walkabout visit in 2019. (PHOTO: Reform Party/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — The Reform Party (RP) introduced its first batch of candidates for the upcoming Singapore general election on Monday (15 June), with the intention to contest in four constituencies.

RP secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam announced six candidates during a Facebook livestream, with three of them being first-time candidates.

According to The Straits Times, the party also said it intends to contest in West Coast and Ang Mo Kio group representation constituencies (GRCs), as well as Radin Mas and Yio Chu Kang single-member constituencies (SMCs).

While RP has not specified where the unveiled candidates will be fielded, three of the candidates – party chairman Andy Zhu, 37, Noraini Yunus, a 52-year-old who works in telemarketing and human resources practitioner Darren Soh, also 52 – were part of the four-person team led by Jeyaretnam who contested in West Coast GRC at the 2015 general election.

During that election, RP garnered 21.4 per cent of the votes, losing to a PAP team – comprising Lim Hng Kiang, S Iswaran, Foo Mee Har and Patrick Tay – which garnered 78.6 per cent of the votes.

In the upcoming election, the GRC will be expanded to a five-person constituency, with an additional Nanyang division with areas of responsibility in Jurong West, Nanyang Technological University, Yunnan Park and Yunnan Housing Estate.

It could see a three-way contest, as The Straits Times reported that Progress Singapore Party is also finalising its candidates for West Coast GRC, to be led by party founder Tan Cheng Bock.

The other three candidates unveiled by RP on Monday are: Mahaboob Batcha, 52, RP’s deputy treasurer and director of an oil and gas company; Gurdev Singh, 55, an assistant property manager; and Charles Yeo, 30, a criminal defence lawyer.

