REFLECTION 2022: Have Chinese exams broadened path for employment in TCM?

The story on repealing of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Act is the most controversial story I wrote this year, as well as the one impacted me the most.

Premier Doug Ford introduced the Working for Workers Act, 2022, Schedule 5 Traditional Chinese Medicine Repeal Act, in February aiming to reduce languages barriers and allow more people to work in the field. Ford further explained that his government inherited a broken system, which is why he had to deregulate TCM.

While Ford’s decision was strongly supported by some groups including the Canadian Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture, the move sparked a huge backlash by the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists (the college), which is the governing body of TCM.

A coalition to stop the repeal of the TCM Act held a massive rally in Markham in early March.

With bill 88, Mary Wu, president of Toronto School of TCM, believes the college would be dissolved and all practitioners would lose their credentials and titles. She questioned that if TCM practitioners were only supervised by local public health agencies, treatments like acupuncture would be as arbitrary as doing ear piercing and tattoo.

In Stephen Liu’s opinion, it was obvious that someone was trying to confuse the public and equating the abolition of the college with the abolition of TCM, while the fact was to transit TCM regulation to a new oversight authority under the Ministry of Health, and the existing TCM and acupuncture practitioner licenses would not be affected.

After the releasing of the article, I received a few letters from readers who support the re-legislation. One of them said that TCM is extensive and profound, and it is difficult for a complete layman to become a professional with only hundreds of hours of study in some private schools without understanding the ancient books of TCM, such as Huangdi Neijing (黃帝內經) and Treatise on Cold Pathogenic and Miscellaneous Diseases (傷寒雜病論).

The reader also echoed the veteran TCM practitioner I interviewed, pointing out that the college should come up with more convincing curriculum and qualification review standards.

At the same time, I got more than one response from the pro-college side reporting that I gave an extremely one-sided perspective and failed abysmally in presenting facts.

Frankly, this is first ever article that brought me such discussion. I’m also confused why the dispute has been going on for decades and neither side has been able to convince the other. TCM is one of the most distinctive representatives of Chinese culture, but the confrontation and even split between the two cliques has caused discord in the Chinese community.

The standoff in March ended with the Ontario government removing the TCM Repeal Act and the college agreeing on eligible candidates that may opt to take pan-Canadian examinations in Chinese.

I reached out to the college for the number of candidates registered for the first Chinese-language examination, and the overall participation compared to previous examinations. Executive assistant Felicia Ng responded and as of the date of this article the results and statistics were not ready, and no comments or feedback from the candidates who took the October exam.

What frustrated me more so is that some TCM practitioners I contacted earlier are not available to comment on the issue, because after years of fighting without earning a licence to practice, many of them have decided to retire.

The long-term confrontation is the least I want to see, and my personal feeling is it would benefit everyone if we could use English as a medium to better spread and carry forward TCM with a more inclusive but professional attitude, combining the medical method used for thousands of years with Western medicine to bring better treatment and effects to patients.

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: When I look back at the stories I covered in 2022, the TCM issue, which sparked heated debate within the community with a long history of controversy, brought me the most complicated feelings.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun