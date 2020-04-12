Five years since Jordan Spieth's historic win at The Masters

Jordan Spieth was nearly unstoppable during the 2015 PGA Tour season.

Spieth had 15 top-10 finishes, five different wins and claimed the FedExCup after a dominant performance at the season-ending Tour Championship, which made him the youngest-golfer in Tour history to win the FedExCup at just 22 years old.

Yet it was at Augusta National that year where Spieth proved to the golf world that he was a legitimate force in the sport — and nearly snapped Tiger Woods’ record in the process.

“It was the most incredible week of my life,” Spieth said after winning The Masters in 2015 with a record-tying 18-under, via the Washington Post. “This is as great as it gets in our sport.”

Bubba Watson helps Jordan Spieth put on his green jacket for the second time after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. (AP/Darron Cummings)

Jordan Spieth wins The Masters | April 12, 2015

Spieth had built up an impressive four-stroke lead heading into the final round exactly five years ago, and was fending off some of the sports’ best — including Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and more — in the process.

But instead of falling apart like he had the year before, where he saw his two-shot lead on Sunday quickly disappear to Bubba Watson, Spieth held strong. He finished with a two-under 70 to bring him to 18-under on the week, matching Woods’ tournament record from 1997.

He even had a shot to break the record himself, but missed a 5-foot par putt on the final hole en route to his first win at a major championship.

“It was very nerve-wracking today,” Spieth said after the win, via the PGA Tour. “I thought today might be a little easier than yesterday, having played around with the lead, but it wasn't. I didn't sleep well last night. “Just got out here, and got a little rhythm, saw a putt going the first hole. And we were off with two major champions right behind, I couldn't let up.”

The rest of Jordan Spieth’s historic year

Spieth was already on a tear that season heading into the first major championship of the year.

The Texan had carded six top-10 finishes already before heading to Georgia, including a win at the Valspar Championship and two runner-up finishes in the three weeks prior to The Masters.

He was just getting started.

Spieth picked up his second-major championship win just two months later at the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay with a 5-under, and then won the John Deere Classic the very next week. He finished T4 at The Open Championship in July, and then took second at the PGA Championship in August.

With two wins and two top-5 finishes at the four major championships in a single year, it’s easy to see why Spieth finished the year atop the Official World Golf Rankings.

He finished the year off with a championship at East Lake in September, claiming the FedExCup after missing the cut at the first two Playoffs events.