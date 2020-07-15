Reflecting on Chimera Investment's (NYSE:CIM) Share Price Returns Over The Last Year

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) share price up 23% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 53% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Chimera Investment fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Chimera Investment, it has a TSR of -48% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Chimera Investment shareholders are down 48% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 9.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3.1% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Chimera Investment (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

