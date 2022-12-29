Refinery Catalyst Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (FCC Catalysts, Hydroprocessing Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming Catalysts, Others), By Material (Zeolites, Metallic, Chemical Compound, Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refinery Catalyst Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377489/?utm_source=GNW

Refinery Catalyst market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the increasing demand for high octane number fuel
The combination of strict rules and rising demand for petroleum and petroleum-derived goods and chemicals is projected to drive market expansion.Catalysts for refineries are employed in the petroleum refining sector to increase the operational effectiveness of petroleum.

In addition, the increasing demand for high-octane number fuel globally propels the market’s growth.Refinery catalyst can be defined as any dual-functioning chemical substance used in refineries to facilitate the refining process of crude materials and simultaneously regulate the rate of the chemical reaction.

They also remove unwanted impurities such as nitrogen, metal contamination, and sulfur.These catalysts include zeolites, calcium carbonate, molybdenum, palladium, and zirconium, which are used independently or in different combinations to improve the operating effectiveness of petroleum.

Increasing energy demand coupled with growing stress on green technologies has resulted in catalysts playing an important role in petroleum refining operations. Increasing emission control regulations globally are driving the need for efficient and conservative processes with high yield, which has steered catalysts demand in different applications to improve process efficiency, which is anticipated to drive the market’s growth.
Increasing Demand for High Octane Number Fuel
An increase in demand from the automobile sector for high-octane number fuel as a result of consumer desire for cheaper fuel is driving the market.The development of efficient engine technology by automakers is driving the demand for higher-octane number fuel.

In addition, high-octane fuel may have advantages for the environment, the economy, and engines.With a blended octane value of 113, ethanol is a high-octane fuel that is both inexpensive and environmentally friendly.

Moreover, a significant driver driving this market is the rising use of petroleum derivatives to manufacture several consumer goods.
Global Increase in FCC Catalyst
One of the most significant secondary conversion techniques utilized in refineries is fluid catalytic cracking.Primarily, it makes more gasoline from the gas oils extracted by the atmospheric and vacuum distillation units.

Long-chain hydrocarbons are broken down into shorter-chain hydrocarbons by the chemical reaction known as fluid catalytic cracking.Different products such as butane, propane, distillate, gasoline, and byproduct gases produce olefins, thus creating more economic value.

The growing polyolefin consumption to produce different plastics drives the demand for FCC catalysts.
Zeolites Will Continue to Be a Key Material
Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicate minerals with trapped water molecules.Due to its excellent resilience to high pressure, high temperature, and high melting temperatures, the bulk of manufactured zeolites are employed in the FCC catalysis process for refinery applications.

Zeolites are also used in processes such as olefin dealkylation, Naphtha isomerization, reforming, and hydrocracking. They are employed in producing gasoline, diesel, and products produced from petroleum, and the rising demand for these goods fosters a favorable prognosis for market growth.
Recent Developments
• In March 2022, Haldor Topsoe will construct a 15,000-ton-per-year Hydroprocessing catalyst plant at its current Bayport manufacturing facility in Texas.
• In July 2021, BASF will expand its chemical catalyst recycling capacity and capability. The site recycles precious metals from industrial scrap, primarily chemical catalysts, and will complement BASF’s existing precious metal recycling.
• In September 2020, Clariant announced that a new catalyst manufacturing facility would be built in China.
• ExxonMobil and Global Clean Energy Holdings signed an agreement for renewable diesel in August 2020.
• Waste is being turned into riches by Clariant and the VUCHT research center in Duslo. Plastic waste has been turned into premium winter fuel distillate by VUCHT using a patented process and Clariant’s HYDEX E next-generation hydro-dewaxing catalyst in June 2020.
Market Segmentation
Global refinery catalyst Market is segmented based on type, material, and region.Based on the type, the market is categorized into FCC catalysts, Hydroprocessing catalysts, Catalytic Reforming catalysts, and others.

Based on material, the market is fabricated into zeolites, metallic, chemical compounds, and Others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.
Market Players
BASF SE, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Honeywell International Inc., Clariant AG, W R Grace & Co., Albemarle Corp., Shell Catalysts & Technologies LP, Johnson Matthey PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Axens SA are some of the key players of Global Refinery Catalyst Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global refinery catalyst market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:
• Refinery Catalyst Market, By Type:
o FCC Catalysts
o Hydroprocessing Catalysts
o Catalytic Reforming Catalysts
o Others
• Refinery Catalyst Market, By Material:
o Zeolites
o Metallic
o Chemical Compounds
o Others
• Refinery Catalyst Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
South Korea
Japan
Indonesia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt

Competitive landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the global refinery catalyst market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377489/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Hourlong delay to kickoff forced by cold no issue for Texans

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Houston coach Lovie Smith took a nap, and the Texans simply pushed back their pregame schedule by an hour. While the Tennessee Titans had little desire to talk about anything other than finding a way to end a skid that now has reached five straight after a 19-14 loss to the Texans on Saturday and not the delay before playing the coldest home game in franchise history. The extreme cold and power outages in the region forced the delay announced about 90 minutes before kicko

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • The NBA on Christmas: Things to know about the 5 matchups

    Christmas comes with traditions. Like the New York Knicks playing at Madison Square Garden. Or LeBron James lacing up his sneakers and going to work. And the defending NBA champions getting into the holiday game action. All those things are happening this year. And this holiday features a new twist: Memphis, welcome to the Christmas stage. The NBA’s Christmas quintupleheader is Sunday, with the Grizzlies and Ja Morant set to play on Dec. 25 for the first time in that franchise’s history. They ge

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Kansas City shut down Geno Smith and Seattle's slumping offense and the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 victory over the Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce had six catches for 113 yards, and Kadarius Toney and Jerick McKinnon had touchdown catches as the AFC West champion Chiefs (12-3) remained tied with Buffalo for the conference's best record with two games to go. The Chiefs stopped the Seahawks (7-8) twice on fou

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see