ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (FCC Catalysts, Hydroprocessing Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming Catalysts, Others), By Material (Zeolites, Metallic, Chemical Compound, Others), By Region and Competition.

New York, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Refinery Catalyst Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377489/?utm_source=GNW



Refinery Catalyst market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the increasing demand for high octane number fuel

The combination of strict rules and rising demand for petroleum and petroleum-derived goods and chemicals is projected to drive market expansion.Catalysts for refineries are employed in the petroleum refining sector to increase the operational effectiveness of petroleum.



In addition, the increasing demand for high-octane number fuel globally propels the market’s growth.Refinery catalyst can be defined as any dual-functioning chemical substance used in refineries to facilitate the refining process of crude materials and simultaneously regulate the rate of the chemical reaction.



They also remove unwanted impurities such as nitrogen, metal contamination, and sulfur.These catalysts include zeolites, calcium carbonate, molybdenum, palladium, and zirconium, which are used independently or in different combinations to improve the operating effectiveness of petroleum.



Increasing energy demand coupled with growing stress on green technologies has resulted in catalysts playing an important role in petroleum refining operations. Increasing emission control regulations globally are driving the need for efficient and conservative processes with high yield, which has steered catalysts demand in different applications to improve process efficiency, which is anticipated to drive the market’s growth.

Increasing Demand for High Octane Number Fuel

An increase in demand from the automobile sector for high-octane number fuel as a result of consumer desire for cheaper fuel is driving the market.The development of efficient engine technology by automakers is driving the demand for higher-octane number fuel.



In addition, high-octane fuel may have advantages for the environment, the economy, and engines.With a blended octane value of 113, ethanol is a high-octane fuel that is both inexpensive and environmentally friendly.



Moreover, a significant driver driving this market is the rising use of petroleum derivatives to manufacture several consumer goods.

Global Increase in FCC Catalyst

One of the most significant secondary conversion techniques utilized in refineries is fluid catalytic cracking.Primarily, it makes more gasoline from the gas oils extracted by the atmospheric and vacuum distillation units.



Long-chain hydrocarbons are broken down into shorter-chain hydrocarbons by the chemical reaction known as fluid catalytic cracking.Different products such as butane, propane, distillate, gasoline, and byproduct gases produce olefins, thus creating more economic value.



The growing polyolefin consumption to produce different plastics drives the demand for FCC catalysts.

Zeolites Will Continue to Be a Key Material

Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicate minerals with trapped water molecules.Due to its excellent resilience to high pressure, high temperature, and high melting temperatures, the bulk of manufactured zeolites are employed in the FCC catalysis process for refinery applications.



Zeolites are also used in processes such as olefin dealkylation, Naphtha isomerization, reforming, and hydrocracking. They are employed in producing gasoline, diesel, and products produced from petroleum, and the rising demand for these goods fosters a favorable prognosis for market growth.

Recent Developments

• In March 2022, Haldor Topsoe will construct a 15,000-ton-per-year Hydroprocessing catalyst plant at its current Bayport manufacturing facility in Texas.

• In July 2021, BASF will expand its chemical catalyst recycling capacity and capability. The site recycles precious metals from industrial scrap, primarily chemical catalysts, and will complement BASF’s existing precious metal recycling.

• In September 2020, Clariant announced that a new catalyst manufacturing facility would be built in China.

• ExxonMobil and Global Clean Energy Holdings signed an agreement for renewable diesel in August 2020.

• Waste is being turned into riches by Clariant and the VUCHT research center in Duslo. Plastic waste has been turned into premium winter fuel distillate by VUCHT using a patented process and Clariant’s HYDEX E next-generation hydro-dewaxing catalyst in June 2020.

Market Segmentation

Global refinery catalyst Market is segmented based on type, material, and region.Based on the type, the market is categorized into FCC catalysts, Hydroprocessing catalysts, Catalytic Reforming catalysts, and others.



Based on material, the market is fabricated into zeolites, metallic, chemical compounds, and Others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.

Market Players

BASF SE, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Honeywell International Inc., Clariant AG, W R Grace & Co., Albemarle Corp., Shell Catalysts & Technologies LP, Johnson Matthey PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Axens SA are some of the key players of Global Refinery Catalyst Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global refinery catalyst market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Refinery Catalyst Market, By Type:

o FCC Catalysts

o Hydroprocessing Catalysts

o Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

o Others

• Refinery Catalyst Market, By Material:

o Zeolites

o Metallic

o Chemical Compounds

o Others

• Refinery Catalyst Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Indonesia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the global refinery catalyst market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377489/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



