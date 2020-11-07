Refinancing boom continues in 2020 as rates remain low

Hard to imagine but all the noise in 2020 actually might have blocked out the sound of the refinancing boom for many people.

But homeowners who dragged their feet and have yet to refinance a mortgage might even snag a lower rate now than if they acted in January or February.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to another record low for the week ending Nov. 5, hitting 2.78%, according to Freddie Mac. That's down significantly from 3.69% for the same time a year ago.

The uncertainty relating to the election — as well as the coronavirus pandemic — have helped to drive down rates to new lows.

Mortgage rates began to significantly fall beginning in April after the Federal Reserve started buying mortgage-backed bonds as a way to offer relief during the COVID-19 recession.

Who benefits from refinancing?

Consumers who refinance can save money on their monthly mortgage payments, freeing up cash to cover other bills.

You must verify your income to qualify, so refinancing is not an option if you've lost a job. Retirees, though, may be able to refinance a mortgage if they can point to a steady pension or annuities that can be used to repay the debt.

In general, homeowners can be a good candidate for refinancing if they have built up equity in their home, are able to refinance their existing mortgage rate to one that is at least 0.75 percentage points lower and plan to stay in their home for at least three years to five years, according to Adam DeSanctis, a spokesperson for the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Refinancing activity is expected to soar by nearly 71% this year, compared with a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Overall in 2020, the mortgage industry expects to hit $1.78 trillion in refinancing originations — the highest level since 2003. But forecasts call for originations to slow next year, dropping by an estimated 46% to $946 billion.

As interest rates fell during the pandemic, the opportunity to lock in a low rate grew in 2020.

You better shop around

United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia said homeowners will want to shop around for the best rates, especially since there is a significant disparity in rates being offered by lenders.

Some lenders, he said, are pricing themselves so they're no longer competitive because they're already overwhelmed with a glut of refinancing applications given the ultra-low mortgage rates.

"It's never been this low and that's part of the capacity issue," Ishbia said.

A large segment of homeowners could still benefit from refinancing, Ishbia said. Homeowners should be able to get a better than average refinancing rate in the 2% range, if they shop around.

United Wholesale Mortgage reported that its closed on $54.2 billion in loans in the third quarter, up 81% from its $29.9 billion loan volume closed in the third quarter of 2019. That includes refinanced loans and mortgages for new purchases.

Ishbia said between 65% to 75% of the loan volume involved refinancing for the third quarter.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is imposing a new 0.5% refinancing fee that kicks in Dec. 1 on most mortgages. If your refinanced mortgage is under $125,000, you will not be hit by this fee. On a $200,000 mortgage, the fee would add another $1,000. But not all lenders are passing all of the extra cost directly to consumers.

