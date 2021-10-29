Should you refinance to a 30- or 15-year mortgage as rates rise again?

Still haven't gotten around to refinancing your mortgage? It's not too late. Even though rates have been going up, they remain historically cheap — so a refi still has the ability to relieve to slash your monthly mortgage payment and relieve financial stress.

If you own a home, have a 30-year mortgage and could benefit from refinancing, it's natural if your first thought might be to seek another 30-year loan. But there are good reasons to consider refinancing to a 15-year mortgage instead.

Personal finance personality Suze Orman says it's wiser to refi into a 15-year loan. "Do not refinance and extend your years," she told People in a recent interview. Yet other experts say shortening your loan term may not be the wisest idea.

Advantages of refinancing to another 30-year mortgage

As the COVID-19 delta variant went on a rampage during the summer and shook up financial markets, 30-year fixed mortgage rates tumbled all the way back near January's all-time low average of 2.65%.

But now, 30-year rates are on the rebound — averaging 3.14% this week, according to mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

That's still pretty cheap, as mortgage rates go. In January of last year, before the pandemic, 30-year mortgages were at a steeper 3.72%, on average. And though today's typical rate is over 3%, it's not difficult to look around and find 30-year refinance loans in the "mid-2s."

Want an even lower rate? Fifteen-year fixed-rate mortgages are now averaging 2.37%, Freddie Mac says — and 15-year loans at 2% or lower are still out there.

But the shorter-term loans come with much stiffer monthly payments, and taking on a high payment may be risky amid the current economic uncertainty. Though fewer Americans are signing up for unemployment benefits, growth in the economy is slowing and inflation is sizzling.

A $250,000, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at 3.15% has a monthly payment (principal and interest) of $1,074. The same size mortgage for 15 years at 2.37% has a much steeper monthly tab: about $1,652.

Advantages of refinancing to a 15-year mortgage

For borrowers who can manage the higher payments, 15-year mortgage refinances have benefits, says Richard Pisnoy, a principal with Silver Fin Capital, a mortgage broker in Great Neck, New York.

"Not only will they be paying a lower interest rate on the loan, but they will reduce the number of years on the loan, thus saving an enormous amount of interest," Pisnoy says.

With the 15-year mortgage in the earlier example — in the amount of $250,000 and at 2.37% interest — the interest costs would total more than $47,000 over the life of the loan.

The 30-year mortgage in the same amount at 3.14% interest would have far higher lifetime interest costs: nearly $137,000.

Suze Orman says imagine the interest burden for a hypothetical homeowner who has already been paying on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 14 years.

"Now you decide to refinance and you take out a fresh 30-year mortgage," she writes, in her blog. "Sure, the new mortgage is at a lower interest rate, but you just extended your mortgage payment on this home to 44 years! That’s 44 years of interest payments."

How to make your choice

Refinancing to a new 30-year loan would mow down your monthly mortgage costs. Refinancing to a 15-year mortgage would reduce long-term costs. Your decision ultimately comes down to how confident you feel about your financial situation. And the important thing, before rates go even higher, is to just refinance. Period.

Here's why: In a recent Zillow survey, nearly half of homeowners who refinanced during the first year of the COVID crisis said they're now saving $300 a month or more. They're often using that money to make home renovations or pay off debt.

Though 15-year mortgages have financial benefits, they can be tricky, Pisnoy says.

"The borrower needs to understand what the impact of a larger monthly payment will do to their cash flow and any financial impact this will have on them should they lose any monthly income they currently have," he says.

If you refinance into a 15-year home loan and the monthly payments become too much, you can't just start sending your loan servicer 30-year-size payments. That won't cut it.

Going with another 30-year mortgage and its lower monthly payments can be the smarter move if you're not likely to stay in the house for the long haul. If you may be moving out within a few years, what does it matter whether you have a 30- or a 15-year loan?

Regardless of which mortgage term you choose, be certain you have enough homeowners insurance. Get quotes from multiple insurers and compare the rates, to get the right homeowner coverage at the best price.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.