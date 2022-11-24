REFILE-UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse offers 889 mln shares to existing investors in $4 billion capital hike

(Fixes typo in headline)

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has made 889 million new shares available to existing investors at 2.52 Swiss francs per share, the bank said on Thursday, confirming details of its 4 billion franc capital hike.

The capital increase, which was approved by investors on Wednesday, is intended to fund the embattled bank's turnaround plan as it recovers from a series of scandals and losses.

The share issue is expected to raise 2.24 billion Swiss francs, Credit Suisse said.

Shareholders will be allotted one pre-emptive subscription right for each share they hold on November 25, 2022.

The bank also confirmed it has issued 462 million new shares to qualified investors, including Saudi National Bank which bought 307 million new shares giving it a stake of 9.9% in Credit Suisse.

The bank expects to make 4 billion francs from the share placement and the rights offering to support its restructuring and shift away from investment banking.

The nominal share capital of Credit Suisse Group rose 17% to 124,511,584.16 as a result of the capital increase, it added. ($1 = 0.9431 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by John Revill)