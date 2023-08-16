Referendums have been disastrous for British democracy. They must be stopped

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes Boris Johnson to Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland

A recent YouGov poll has some bad news for anyone hoping that political life in Britain might calm down at some point in the next few years. The survey revealed that almost half of voters believe there should be another referendum on EU membership in the next decade. Not that any mainstream political party is taking such a finding seriously (yet). But it confirms what critics of referendums have long maintained: they settle nothing.

Consider the three referendums held under David Cameron’s premiership. The vote on whether to scrap the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system in favour of the alternative vote (AV) resulted in a massive defeat for reformers. Yet in the years since then, large swathes of the Labour Party (though not yet the leadership) have embraced the policy of electoral reform, and lifelong opponents of FPTP were not remotely deterred by the fact that just under a third of the electorate voted for reform in 2011.

The 2014 independence referendum in Scotland settled nothing, despite a convincing win for the pro-UK campaign. The demands for a rerun referendum were in full swing barely a year later, months before the shock result in Cameron’s third referendum – on EU membership – gave nationalists a plausible (though unconvincing) excuse for another vote.

In what way did Leave’s narrow victory in 2016 “settle” the issue of Britain’s place in Europe? No sooner had the ink dried on the official result when bereft Remainers were taking to the streets to demand a chance to reverse the country’s decision. Parliament was engulfed in three-year-long chaos as the opposition parties, in alliance with a compromised Speaker, sought to frustrate the government’s plans to honour the referendum result.

All of which proves the point: referendums aren’t just an abnegation of the parliamentary process, a cop-out for politicians too craven to make a decision on their own, but are, in general, useless for achieving at least one of the desired outcomes for which they are intended. Yes, they usually produce a result, but rarely a consensus.

Even where referendums have produced landslide results – the 1997 referendum on devolution, for example, the “consensus” doesn’t last long. Within ten years, Scottish nationalists were in power at Holyrood, drawing up plans to abolish devolution altogether.

And yet, however ill-conceived or divisive referendums tend to be, however ephemeral their results always turn out, it’s now difficult to imagine significant constitutional change taking place without them. It’s impossible to imagine any political party following the precedent set by Ted Heath and leading Britain back into the EU fold in the absence of a referendum mandate, especially as such a move would include a commitment to abolishing the pound in favour of the euro.

And it would be unwise to allow the messed up “logic” of the Scottish nationalists to dictate future policy: popular support for a referendum is one thing; a settled majority in favour of a specific change is quite another, and the former must never again be allowed to take precedence over the latter. In this respect, popular support or opposition to a future EU referendum is irrelevant and of no value. Only a settled and significant majority for a specific change should be considered a persuasive argument for politicians.

Would Cameron have endorsed the Scottish and EU referendums had he been able to foresee the catastrophic and long-term division and bitterness that resulted from them? I like to believe he would not have done so.

Arguably, the social and political consequences could not have been foreseen at the time, despite the 20-20 hindsight that many commentators now claim to possess. But thanks to the experience of the last decade or so, the current generation of politicians now have something their predecessors did not: the experience of the last two referendums, the knowledge that families, workplaces and communities were torn apart in the aftermath of those votes.

“Ah,” they might say, “but we now have a precedent for deciding on tricky constitutional issues.” What is it about the British political psyche that we must redefine every mistake as a precedent?

We cannot change the past; gradual acceptance, even of decisions with which we disagreed, will in time heal the nation as memories of the actual campaigns and their aftermaths fade in people’s memories. But now we need politicians brave enough to stand up to the fetish for more referendums, individuals who recognise that no policy or proposed change is worth the unnecessary pain that would result from forcing us to take more binary decisions.

