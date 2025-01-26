Who are the referees for the NFC championship game? Eagles-Commanders officiating crew

Referees in the NFL are always front and center. We know the faces, the voices, the mannerisms.

In many ways, they represent what most of the world despises – rule followers and people in positions of power. They can easily impact the outcome of games and human error is a certainty.

As a fan, there may be nothing worse than seeing a certain referee and knowing you're in for a long day.

Here's a look at whether Eagles and Commanders fans will feel that way when they meet in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

Who is the referee for the NFC championship game?

Shawn Hochuli is the referee for the NFC championship game between the Eagles and Commanders.

This will be Hochuli's second game of the year for both teams.

Eagles record with Shawn Hochuli's officiating crew (since 2021)

Since Jalen Hurts took over as a full-time starter for the Eagles in 2021, Hochuli has refereed six games involving Philadelphia. The Eagles are a perfect 6-0 in those games.

His most recent outing with the birds came back in Week 6, when the Eagles beat the Browns, 20-16.

Hochuli's crew tossed 12 flags during the game. Cleveland owned a 7-5 advantage in that department, with all seven accepted penalties costing them 55 yards to just 45 for Philadelphia.

Commanders record with Shawn Hochuli's officiating crew (since 2024)

Since Jayden Daniels took over as the Commanders' starter this season, it would be a little misleading to take a look at stats beyond this season. While Washington won their only game with Hochuli patrolling the field, it didn't come without controversy.

The Week 15 matchup, which saw the Commanders escape with a 20-19 victory over the Saints, involved a late-game error that nearly cost Washington the win. New Orleans was driving for the tie and watched as Spencer Rattler connected with Foster Moreau on a catch that put them at the one-yard line.

Refs stopped the game clock for 4 seconds when it should have been running



freezes at :09 while play clock ticks from :39 to :35



game should have been over



how can they make a mistake like this pic.twitter.com/aWyIGWb9Hy — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 15, 2024

With nine seconds left, the official ran in and stopped the clock momentarily, which allowed the Saints enough time to run another play. They scored and opted to go for two instead of kicking the game-tying field goal.

Washington got the stop, but the clock might've run out had it not been stopped.

Shawn Hochuli officiating crew 2024 statistics

Fans that hate to see flag-filled games won't be happy to see Hochuli's crew.

They have tossed the third-most flags per game this season, 17.13, trailing just Clete Blakeman and Craig Wrolstad, according to NFLpenalties.com.

Home teams enjoy a slight advantage, being flagged 6.75 times per game while the road side checks in with 7.06 infractions.

