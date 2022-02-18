Referee scoring blunder cost Hornets a win vs. Heat. What happened, why it wasn’t fixed

Another game, another officiating blunder that doomed the Charlotte Hornets.

Less than two weeks after the Hornets got burned by a bad call from the officials against the Cavaliers, it happened again in Thursday night’s 111-107 double-overtime loss to Miami at Spectrum Center.

Miami guard Kyle Lowry’s shot with 2:03 remaining in the first overtime was ruled a 3-pointer, although replays showed Lowry’s right foot was clearly inside the line. That bucket gave Miami a 92-91 edge in the first overtime period.

Since we're going to double-OT, seems like a good time to revisit this Kyle Lowry OT 3-pointer... pic.twitter.com/PRA8oHqgFI — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) February 18, 2022

That period ended with the scoreboard showing a 97-97 tie after Montrezl Harrell hit one of two free throws to knot the game up with 1.7 seconds to play, but his made shot should have been the game-winner.

In order for a 3-pointer to be reviewed in overtime by the NBA’s replay center in Secaucus, N.J., an on-court official has to signal for it. Since the play took place in overtime and a review wasn’t called for, it could not be overturned.

“By rule, the basket by Lowry must be reviewed at the next clock stoppage which was at the 2:00 mark,” crew chief Sean Wright said. “Once the ball was inbounded by Charlotte, by rule, the window to review the shot was now closed.”

Asked why more caution wasn’t exercised to ensure the ruling was correct given its critical juncture in the game, Wright indicated they were confident the call on the floor was accurate.

“The crew has to have doubt in order to stop the play,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, we did not have doubt at this time, which is the reason we didn’t stop the play.”

Uncertainty has to be part of the equation for them to go back and look at it again.

“We had to doubt it to stop the play,” Wright said.

There was none in the Hornets’ eyes. They were positive Lowry’s shot was uncorked with him a step inside the arc.

“I saw that it was a two,” Hornets forward Miles Bridges said. “I asked the ref, I said, ‘Y’all can’t check that or switch it?’ And they said it was two possessions ago, so it was past the time where they could go back and change it. But that was definitely big. We could have won the game, but it didn’t go our way. We’ve just got to move on.”

Earlier this month, the Hornets had a tough break when the final sequence was reviewed in their 102-101 loss to Cleveland. Kevin Love was awarded free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining after they looked at the play. However, the league’s two-minute report the next day stated the call was incorrect and Love should not have been given a shooting foul. The ball should have been taken out on the side.

But that did little to help the Hornets after the fact. They were miffed then just as they were by the Lowry ruling that cost them a victory. They couldn’t comprehend the decision to forgo having another set of eyeballs glance at the play.

“I believe all those are reviewable and you can stop the game,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “But that’s the official’s job — to correct that if it’s even close. My guess is they’re trained for that. If it’s even 50-50 or it’s close or if there’s any doubt then you go review it. That’s very correctable.”