Referee quits in wake of Mack Hansen comments – why this a tough lesson for rugby

Chris Busby has walked away from professional refereeing at the age of - Shutterstock/Ben Brady

Irish referee Chris Busby is set to shockingly retire from the sport, following comments made by Mack Hansen.

The Ireland wing has been suspended for three matches following an outburst in a press conference in the aftermath of Connacht’s loss to Leinster in the United Rugby Championship, in which he claimed his side faced ‘bull---t’ bias. Busby was refereeing that match.

The 42 report that Busby will retire despite being an assistant referee for two Six Nations matches in the coming months, with Busby also listed to take charge of Bath’s game against Clermont Auvergne on Sunday. Telegraph Sport understands that Busby is still expected to take charge of that match.

Busby turned professional in 2021 and took charge of South Africa’s game against Wales in the autumn, while he was also an assistant referee at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Hansen’s comments have been described as the tipping point behind Busby’s decision, which is largely down to personal reasons.

Mack Hansen will miss three matches after his outburst - Shutterstock/James Crombie

After Connacht’s loss to Leinster, Hansen told RTE Sport: “It’s like we get that every time so you can hear the frustration in my voice ‘cos it’s starting to get to the point where, honestly, it’s b------t.”

Hansen also said in the press conference after his side’s 20-12 defeat on December 21: “I’m not making excuses by any means but, like, when you just get it week after week, I feel it’s got to be spoken about because it’s just getting to the point where it’s starting to really piss us off because we just feel we’re getting played out of games and we never ever get any calls.”

Following a hearing on Wednesday, Hansen has now been given a six-week suspension, three of which are suspended, while Connacht have also received a suspended €10,000 (£8,400) fine.

The ban means that Hansen will be available for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England on February 1st, given he will miss games against Lyon and Cardiff in the Challenge Cup as well as Glasgow in the URC.

Hansen must also make a full apology to Busby, undertake an appropriate course related to match officiating “with the learnings to be disseminated with his team-mates”, while Connacht “must run an education session with their players about how to conduct themselves in post-match media sessions and interactions with the media”.

Releasing a statement following the outcome, Hansen said: “Upon reflection, my comments to the media were ill-advised, and fell far short of the standards I expect of myself, and what the sport expects of its players.

“I want to offer an apology to the match officials for any distress my comments may have caused. Our games are built on mutual respect and I didn’t show that after the game.

“I also want to apologise to the URC, and I fully accept the findings of the independent disciplinary panel.

“I love Connacht, and I love rugby. Moving forward, I will channel all my energy and passion into representing my province and country to the absolute best of my ability – both on and off the field.”

Comment: Characters light up rugby but this is a wake-up call on protecting referees

Rugby needs characters. In fact it is crying out for them.

And Mack Hansen has certainly delivered on that front since bursting into the Ireland side with his moustaches, hair colour choices and lack of a filter when it comes to soundbites.

“I think everybody hates England in general!” he remarked before the two sides met in 2023, providing the exact level of spice everyone wanted (Ireland went on to win 29-16).

How many other players in Ireland’s squad have Andy Farrell’s face tattooed on their leg? As Peter O’Mahony said on the eve of the last Rugby World Cup, “the beauty of the game of rugby is the different characters you get and we’d be lost without guys like this.” It is why we already miss Joe Marler. Why we pine for players from the past before social media. And why the following, suggesting that players should water down any post-match outbursts, is not easy to write.

The hard truth is that, outside of providing feedback and criticism through official channels, everything must be done to protect the welfare of rugby referees or there will be none left. Chris Busby’s stunning retirement is a reminder of that.

Chris Busby was member of Ireland’s referee High Performance Panel - Shutterstock/James Crombie

“We will burn your house down. We will slit your throat. We know where your kids are.” Those were some of the messages Wayne Barnes received on social media after officiating the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, his final game as a referee.

The trickle-down effect of comments like Hansen’s about a professional referee were to potentially go unpunished are unfortunately enormous. It would give license to supporters and grassroots players to feel they can dish out the same kind of sprays towards officials at the professional and lower levels of the sport. Take those volunteers away, that respect away, and the whole thing collapses.

There is no way on earth that Hansen, while letting off steam after another loss, could have imagined that his comments would lead to one of Ireland’s promising referees to decide to stop officiating completely. But his words carry more weight than perhaps he imagined and have served as an unfortunate tipping point.

Not to mention, who on earth would want to be a referee in the first place? Step back and this is an insane sport, more convoluted and played at a faster pace than any one on the planet with a law book stuck on auto refresh. “Can we get every single knock-on, not straight, breakdown offence? No, it’s impossible,” Barnes once told me ahead of his 100th Test. He is right. We could all do with trying to remember that.

Hansen deciding from this moment to keep his mouth shut in general would be a bit of a tragedy, while Marler has notably labelled the URC’s decision as “utter b------s”. Connacht having to run an education session on “how to conduct themselves in post-match media sessions and interactions with the media” does indeed feel slightly Orwellian.

But there are lines that simply cannot be crossed and even if you can empathise with Hansen’s issues on officiating standards and want to have a long and warranted discussion about whether referees are fast-tracked too quickly into top roles, there are right ways and wrong ways to direct that criticism. This belonged to the latter, and it appears to have cost Irish rugby and the game as a whole a rising referee they cannot afford to lose.