Referee Mario Yamasaki unbelievably fails to stop bout in which fighter had 217-1 edge in strikes

Valentina Shevchenko celebrates her submission of Priscilla Cachoeira Saturday in Belem, Brazil, as referee Mario Yamasaki waves it off. Yamasaki let the one-sided bout go dangerously long. (Getty Images)

The referee’s primary job in a fight is to protect the competitors. On Saturday in a bout televised nationally in the U.S. on Fox Sports 1, Mario Yamasaki failed miserably at that task. He allowed a bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Priscila Cachoeira to last far too long, and risked a serious injury to an overmatched and helpless fighter.

Shevchenko had a 217-1 edge in strikes, but that wasn’t enough for Yamasaki to stop the bout Saturday on a UFC Fight Night card in Belem, Brazil. It wasn’t until Shevchenko gave up on pounding Cachoeira with fists and elbows and sunk in a rear naked choke that forced a tap at 4:25 of the second that the fight ended.

It was uncomfortable to watch as Yamasaki stood right near the fighters and watched as Shevchenko battered Cachoeira in one of the most one-sided fights ever seen in the UFC. Shevchenko blistered Cachoeira on the feet in the bout’s opening seconds, using her world-class striking to put Cachoeira, making her UFC debut, on her back.

Shevchenko got on top in a dominant position and rained fists and elbows on Cachoeira. She opened a large cut that was literally pouring blood on the mat and landed so many shots in the first that a huge welt developed around Cachoeira’s left eye.

Fighters, MMA journalists and even pro wrestlers took to Twitter to express their outrage at Yamasaki’s inaction.

UFC lightweight Gilbert Burns had harsh words for Yamasaki’s work.

Yamasaki is the worst referee ever! — GILBERT BURNS (@GilbertDurinho) February 4, 2018





So, too, did former UFC fighter and current broadcaster Kenny Florian, particularly when he saw a tweet pointing out the 217-1 disparity in strikes.

Ohhhhhh…The 1 strike is the reason Yamasaki didn’t stop the fight. https://t.co/Wl7HkAX3vs — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 4, 2018