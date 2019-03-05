Referee gets decked by trainer after throwing punches at players

Carnage ensued after a linesman threw punches at a player and got hammered by a trainer. (Via HockeyFights.com)

“Trainers versus linesmen” is the hockey beef we didn’t know we needed.

During this absurd brawl posted by @HockeyFights on Monday, we were served up a smorgasbord of ridiculousness, starting with one goaltender getting absolutely clocked in his crease at the very start of the video.

And it was sheer mayhem after that.

Goalie gets cleaned.

Linesman punches player.

Trainer cleans linesman. Check check check. pic.twitter.com/KYvhE2Xhjf — hockeyfights (@hockeyfights) March 4, 2019





After his ‘tender (and his mask) was launched into oblivion, one of the dudes in black took exception. It escalated from there into 3-4 separate fights, but none of the scraps involving just players were the main event of this clash.

Whilst in the middle of trying to separate a couple of combatants, one linesman got extra frisky and ended up throwing a few bombs at one of the players in white before chucking him to the ice. The striped bandit then landed another one on a different player before being absolutely smoked by one of the team’s trainers.

We still don’t know what league or level this is, but if whoever is in charge would like to fire some free tickets my way for the next time this trainer and zebra meet, that’d be cool.

