Referee’s conversation with Real Madrid captain in the heat of penalty drama – ‘I didn’t see it’

Referee’s conversation with Real Madrid captain in the heat of penalty drama – ‘I didn’t see it’

The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid clash had its fair share of drama, with the most talked-about moment coming in the 35th minute when Aurelien Tchouameni committed a penalty on Samuel Lino.

The decision sparked widespread debate among fans and pundits, with differing opinions on whether the penalty call was justified. However, the referee’s perspective on the incident was captured by the Movistar cameras, providing some clarity.

Following the incident, Real Madrid players Raul Asensio and Lucas Vazquez were quick to approach the referee to seek an explanation. The referee’s conversation with the duo highlighted his interpretation of the play.

He explained to Asensio, who plays as a centre-back, that the penalty was given because “it was a stomp.” Meanwhile, his interaction with Vazquez, the team’s captain, appeared more measured and calm.

What was said?

During their discussion, the referee admitted that he did not witness the foul clearly in real time and relied on replays to confirm the decision. “I didn’t see it live,” the referee told the captain.

– ''Es un pisotón''.



– ''A cámara lenta todo parece penalti''.#DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/lgUN4QpVFh — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 8, 2025

Lucas responded by pointing out that reviewing incidents in slow motion often makes every minor contact appear significant, potentially influencing decisions. “It’s just that in slow motion everything is a penalty,” replied the captain.

Despite the exchange, the penalty stood, and Atletico Madrid capitalised on the opportunity to take the lead in the match.

More problems with the referee

This moment underscored the ongoing challenges referees face when making crucial decisions during high-stakes matches, especially when in comes to Real Madrid.

The use of technology, such as VAR, has brought its own set of controversies, often intensifying debates rather than resolving them.

In this instance, the referee’s reliance on slow-motion footage highlighted the fine margins involved in interpreting contact and intent.

While the incident may have divided opinions, it also demonstrated the pressure officials are under to make split-second calls.