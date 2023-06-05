Referee’s call during a soccer game sparks a 20-person brawl, Colorado cops

A 20-person brawl broke out after spectators didn’t like a call the referee made at a soccer game, Colorado officials said.

At 5:46 p.m. on June 4, Colorado Springs police officers responded to a soccer field at Cross Peak View and New Life Drive after receiving reports of a fight and “rocks being thrown,” according to a news release by the department.

The fight started after the referee gave one of the teams a red card, police said.

“Apparently, someone didn’t agree with what the referee was saying or something like that,” said Sgt. Dale Peterson with the Colorado Springs Police Department told KKTV.

One person was stabbed and several others were hit with rocks, according to the release. Two people were sent to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Peterson told KKTV that “at least one person was punched in the head.”

Two people were arrested in the assault, officials said.

Colorado Springs is about 70 miles south of Denver.

