Reeves, Fredrick lead No. 4 Kentucky past Howard 95-63

  • Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    1/7

    Howard Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) shoots while defended by Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    2/7

    Howard Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) shoots while defended by Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22), right, looks for an opening on Howard's Steve Settle III (2) and Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    3/7

    Howard Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22), right, looks for an opening on Howard's Steve Settle III (2) and Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) shoots next to Howard's Steve Settle III (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    4/7

    Howard Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) shoots next to Howard's Steve Settle III (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kentucky's Adou Thiero, left, is pressured by Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    5/7

    Howard Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky's Adou Thiero, left, is pressured by Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Howard's Shy Odom, left, dives for the ball next to Kentucky's Ugonna Onyenso (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    6/7

    Howard Kentucky Basketball

    Howard's Shy Odom, left, dives for the ball next to Kentucky's Ugonna Onyenso (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) looks for an opening on Howard's Bryce Harris, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    7/7

    Howard Kentucky Basketball

    Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) looks for an opening on Howard's Bryce Harris, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Adou Thiero (3) shoots while defended by Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22), right, looks for an opening on Howard's Steve Settle III (2) and Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Cason Wallace (22) shoots next to Howard's Steve Settle III (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Adou Thiero, left, is pressured by Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Howard's Shy Odom, left, dives for the ball next to Kentucky's Ugonna Onyenso (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) looks for an opening on Howard's Bryce Harris, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
GARY B. GRAVES
·2 min read

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Fredrick had 20 and No. 4 Kentucky opened the season by beating Howard 95-63 on Monday night with All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and two other players sidelined.

Tshiebwe, the consensus national player of the year, had a procedure last month on his right knee and anticipated being back for the opener. But other than some pregame stretching and receiving his Naismith Trophy — one of six awards he collected last spring along with being named Associated Press player of the year — he was a bystander and cheerleader.

Point guard Sahvir Wheeler (right leg) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were also out, but the Wildcats still shot 55% against the overmatched Bison.

Reeves, an Illinois State transfer who averaged 20.1 points per game last season for the Redbirds, hit 6 of 12 from 3-point range and 8 of 16 overall. Fredrick, who transferred from Iowa but missed last season with a hamstring injury, shot 6 of 9 overall and 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Jacob Toppin and freshman Cason Wallace each added 15 points for Kentucky, which made 34 of 62 from the field and 11 of 24 3-pointers.

Kobe Dickson scored 17 points and Elijah Hawkins had 14 for Howard, which shot 34%.

BIG PICTURE

Howard: The Bison didn't convert consecutive baskets until late in the first half and only four times all night. They did manage to lead Kentucky on the glass for a while, especially offensively, but were no match once Kentucky became more assertive.

Kentucky: The absences of all three regulars opened up a lot of minutes for others, and the results were encouraging. Reeves and Fredrick were a strong backcourt tandem, and the Wildcats showed depth in outscoring Howard's bench 32-15.

UP NEXT

Howard hosts UDC on Wednesday night in the first of three meetings between Washington-area schools.

Kentucky hosts Duquesne on Friday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Mitchell Miller signing proves hockey has learned nothing

    It has again been made clear that hockey has learned nothing, and that the insidious and toxic culture of the game persists.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • International students in Sault Ste. Marie , Ont.,learn to skate with adults-only lessons

    Some international students in Sault Ste. Marie will be getting their first taste of ice-skating this winter. A credit union in the northern Ontario city has teamed up with a local arena to offer skating lessons for those who are new to Canada and like trying out a new skill. "Skating is such a huge part of Canadian culture and our winters and it's only natural for those visiting Canada or staying in Canada to want to experience this," said Kirstin Dias, co-ordinator of the Motivate 2 Skate prog

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.