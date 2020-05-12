Reese Witherspoon's Ultra-Cozy Slippers Have More Than 2,000 Five-Star Reviews on Nordstrom

It looks like Reese Witherspoon spent her Saturday morning like many of us did: Enjoying a nice cup of coffee in comfy PJs and even comfier slippers. The one difference? You might not own her exact shearling slides yet, but you most definitely can (and should).

The Little Fires Everywhere actress shared a typical laugh-inducing ‘gram with her 22.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday. In it, Witherspoon, who looks as radiant as ever, is wearing an adorable Draper James pajama set and holding a big ol’ cup of joe. “Wanna hear a joke?...Decaf. ☕️🤪#MomJokes,” she captioned the photo.

But as any loungewear (or coffee) connoisseur knows, a morning coffee ritual isn’t complete without a pair of snuggly slippers — and Witherspoon may have just found the most popular pair on the Internet. In fact, they’re one of Nordstrom’s best-selling items, boasting a near-perfect rating and more than 2,000 glowing five-star reviews. Let’s just say your slipper search officially ends here.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: This Kate Middleton-Loved Brand Just Launched Hand-Decorated Face Masks

Witherspoon’s cozy slippers come from celeb-loved label UGG. And although the cult-favorite footwear brand is best known for its iconic shearling-lined boots that are game-changers in the winter, its slippers are currently gaining a major foothold in Hollywood, too. Case in point: the Fluff Yeah Slides are owned by the Hadid sisters, Madonna, and Selena Gomez, and now, its best-selling Shearling Lined Slippers are officially Witherspoon-approved.

Nordstrom

Buy It! UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper, $119.95; nordstrom.com; zappos.com

Witherspoon’s slippers have a genuine sheepskin inner lining that offer maximum warmth and softness while keeping feet dry and comfortable all day. What’s more, you won’t need to wear socks with these — slipping your feet directly into the slippers will allow you to reap the maximum benefits of the shearling interior, according to the brand.

Story continues

If you’re in the market for a new pair of slippers (because they’re getting a lot of mileage these days, right?), we highly recommend investing in Witherspoon’s beloved UGGs. You won’t be disappointed.

Below, shop more of UGG’s best-selling slippers that’ll make the perfect companion to your go-to loungewear set.

Nordstrom

Buy It! UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide, $99.95; nordstrom.com; zappos.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slide, $79.95; nordstrom.com; zappos.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! UGG Ansley Water Resistant Slipper, $99.95; nordstrom.com; zappos.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! UGG Oh Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper, $99.95; nordstrom.com; zappos.com