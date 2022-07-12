Reese Witherspoon's latest dress is a *major* Elle Woods vibe

Barbiecore is one of the brightest fashion trends to take over Hollywood in some time. One look at your Instagram feed and there's no denying that hot pink is having a real 'moment' right now, from the runway to the red carpet. But one person who's been proudly repping the vibrant hue loooooong before the current hype is Reese Witherspoon.

Back in the early 2000s, Reese took on the legendary role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, repping a gloriously pink wardrobe throughout the films. In fact, the resemblance was so uncanny that Elle was even referred to as 'Capitol Barbie' - a title she went on to own in the most epic way. Now, decades later we're very here to see Reese repping an Elle-worthy outfit once more.

As you've likely heard, Reese is producing the on-screen adaptation of the best-selling novel Where The Crawdads Sing. Overnight, she stepped out at the film's New York premiere looking approx a million bucks. In the snaps, she wears a bright pink A-line midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, featuring pleated details across the torso before turning into a loose, floaty skirt. Yep, we can totally see Elle wearing this look today.

As for shoes, Reese goes for a pair of strappy metallic heels by Aquazzura that are practically made for an old Bend & Snap.

Beauty-wise, Reese swaps the signature Elle Woods bombshell-style blowdry for a more tousled wavey situation which we're also here for. Can we please take a moment to talk about how she even matches her lipstick to her dress?

Iconic.

Reese also went and shared a GRWM video on Instagram, showing her behind-the-scenes beauty and fashion transformation:

We love everything about this.

