Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Clean Beauty Brand Is Having a Huge Sale

Ever since her acting debut three decades ago, Reese Witherspoon has taken on a slew of creative endeavors beyond (and behind) the big screen. Looking for a buzzy dramedy to binge? A book to get lost in? A sartorial staple to add to your wardrobe? You can't go wrong with anything the multi-hyphenate has a hand in. So if you're in the market for clean skincare, now's the best time to check out the beauty brand Witherspoon teamed up with earlier this year.

For a limited time, Biossance is having a Friends and Family Sales Event. Right now, you can save 25 percent sitewide with code FRIEND25. And if you're a part of Biossance's Clean Crew rewards program, you can save 30 percent sitewide with code CREW30. Not a member? Signing up is free and easy. To join the loyalty program and access extra savings, all you need to do is provide an email and create a password. Plus, you can get free shipping on every order.

Almost everything is on sale, including Witherspoon's go-to products that she revealed when she announced her partnership with the brand. To target hyperpigmentation, she uses the Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum. She moisturizes her face and neck with the Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, noting that it's not sticky or greasy. Her favorite product? The Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil. And just in time for the colder months ahead, Witherspoon recently shared her secret to soothing dry lips: applying the Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm.

As you might've guessed from the product names, the powerhouse ingredient in Biossance's beauty line is squalane. Not only can squalane oil absorb deep into skin, it can also "enhance the skin's natural suppleness and flexibility without leaving an oily residue," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Anna Guanche previously told InStyle. Squalane oil can help protect against environmental aggressors and treat certain types of acne, too.

Witherspoon isn't the only one who's given Biossance her stamp of approval. Plenty of customers have left glowing reviews for their favorite products on the site. The Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum, which qualifies for the sale, has racked up 1,000 five-star ratings.

"I've tried many night serums before, but this one is by far the most impressive,'' one customer wrote of the serum. "Not only has it helped decrease redness, even out overall tone, and smooth my skin's texture, but [it's] also surprisingly helped combat my acne. I've noticed that pimples that are just starting to form are miraculously gone the next day after leaving this on overnight.

Other bestsellers to snag while they're on sale include the Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen and the Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream. Shoppers say that the eye cream is a "miracle" for puffiness, dark circles, and crow's feet.

Biossance's sale ends on Monday, so stock up on Witherspoon-approved skincare while it's on major discount.

