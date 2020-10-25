Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Introduces Her New Dog After Mourning Death of Family Canine

Ava Phillippe/Instagram Ava Phillppe and her dog Benji

After a tough week, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe is introducing the world to her new pet.

Ava, who joined her family in mourning the loss of their beloved family French bulldog Pepper, revealed on Sunday that, as fate would have it, she had welcomed a new canine companion into her life on the same day Pepper died.

“What a wild & bittersweet week. The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me,” Ava, 21, wrote alongside a trio of snapshots of her adorable new dog.

“This is Benji!" she wrote, calling the pup a "dream of a rescue dog."

“He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment," she wrote. “Benji also enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat. He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I’m so grateful to be his person. I cannot wait for him to perfect his manners and become his full, goofy self as time goes on!”

As a testament to their already-strong bond, Ava noted that “even though we just entered each other’s lives, I feel like I’ve known Benji forever.”

“I’m super excited for many adventures with this guy by my side!” she added.

In addition to thanking Best Friends Animal Society for “helping me and Benji find each other,” Ava also invited her followers to weigh in on what kind of dog Benji is.

“Feel free to comment what breeds you think Benji is. I’m pretty sure he’s got some Border Collie in him, but who knows what else!” she wrote.

Last Tuesday, Ava revealed that Pepper had died from an “aggressive cancer.”

"Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now," Ava wrote on Instagram. "Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her.”

As she reflected on all of the moments she shared with Pepper, Ava shared that the dog helped her "through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years."

"I’ll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I’d pick her up so she could lick my face," she continued. "She really knew how to make me feel special! As sad as I am and as much as I’ve cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain. ❤️ Love you forever, miss Peps."