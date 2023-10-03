Reese Witherspoon Wore a $2,998 Coat, but I Found Lookalikes From $49

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

She stole a page from Kate Middleton’s book.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Reese Witherspoon is hands down one of my favorite style icons. How can you not fall in love with her Audrey Hepburn-inspired dresses, comfortable closet staples, and chic accessories? And don’t even get me started on her perfectly curated Draper James fashion line. Needless to say, I had major heart eyes when the multi-hyphenate stepped out in a timeless coat.

Leaving Good Morning America, Witherspoon carried a Tod’s leather bag while wearing a Lafayette 148 double-breasted coat in a camel-brown shade. The elegant separate mimicked Kate Middleton’s go-to coat style, which the Princess of Wales has worn on several occasions. The similarities include a front-button closure, flat pockets, and structured lapels. It was the oversized fit that really took Witherspoon’s look home, creating an effortlessly luxe silhouette.

There’s just one problem; Witherspoon’s coat retails for $2,998. If you’re looking to splurge, you might as well reach for the star’s exact pick, but if you rather obtain the look for less, then check out the below lookalikes, starting at $49. Better yet, all of the suggested coats are up to 54 percent off with the use of onsite coupons in honor of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

5 On-Sale Cozy Coats:

Chouyatou Notched-Collar Double-Breasted Coat

Chouyatou’s long coat is basically a copy-and-paste version of Witherspoon’s fashion piece. Including four front buttons, notch lapels, and a similar classy length, it might as well be the same coat. The latte shade is great for mixing and matching with all of your favorite closet essentials, while the two side pockets can store lip balm, keys, wallets, and more. A slight dip in the hips also creates a tapered and flattering fit. If you rather forge your own path, choose from 15 other colors and prints, which are all available in sizes XS to XXL.

Yousify Double-Breasted Lapel Peacoat

Yousify’s peacoat is another spot-on find. While slightly shorter than Witherspoon’s original jacket, it still includes the staple double-breasted design, practical pockets, and neutral hue. This is the ideal coat to throw on over big sweatshirts and snuggly knit turtlenecks, with one shopper calling it “just right” for layering and keeping warm. This option comes in 14 colors and sizes small and XXL.

Himosyber Notched-Collar Double-Breasted Coat

Get extra cozy with Himosyber’s oversized option. This coat gives off relaxed and comfy vibes by including rolled cuffs, large lapels, and exaggerated stitching. This chunky, soft coat will become your new grab-and-go essential, seamlessly pairing with jeans and sneakers, like Katie Holmes once did. Wear this coat to work, early morning coffee runs, upstate escapes, and everything in between.

Shop further Witherspoon-inspired caramel-colored coats, below.

Chouyatou Double-Breasted Mid-Length Peacoat

Tanming Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Trench Coat

