Reese Witherspoon still remembers her Friends lines 23 years after Ross and Rachel were on a break

Your Place or Mine star Reese Witherspoon stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers where she displayed that Witherspoonian dedication to her craft by rattling off lines she had on Friends some 23 years earlier.

Witherspoon guest starred on the beloved sitcom in the 2000 episodes "The One with Rachel's Sister" and "The One Where Chandler Can't Cry," playing the younger Green, Jill. Jill and Ross (David Schwimmer) develop a flirtation, to the chagrin of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston).

FRIENDS (2000) The One with Rachel's Sister - Season 6, Episode 13 Jennifer Aniston (L) and Reese Witherspoon

NBC/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on 'Friends'

"The funny storyline was that I started dating Ross 'cause [Rachel] and Ross were 'on a break,'" Witherspoon recalled to Meyers. "And she gets really jealous and she's like, 'You can't date Ross.' And I was like, 'I can't? The only thing I can't have is dairy.' I still remember the lines."

"You're still off book," Meyers joked. Though Witherspoon credits the writing on Friends, adding that she has "all sorts of funny, famous Friends lines stuck in my head."

Witherspoon and Aniston recreated this very scene back in August while reminiscing over a photo from their time on set together, with Aniston asking, "Is this where you say the line that you love so much?" It sure was. Aniston couldn't quite remember her lines, but Witherspoon had them both covered, giving Aniston a prompt.

Aniston then remarks, "I say, 'You can't have Ross.'"

"'Can't have? Can't have?" Witherspoon retorts. "The only thing I can't have is dairy.'"

Of course, Witherspoon and Aniston ended up working together again, though not as sisters, on Apple TV+'s deliriously soapy melodrama The Morning Show, playing rival news anchors navigating the aftermath of a #MeToo scandal and the resulting deaths that rock the titular show. The third season adds Jon Hamm and hopefully more random musical sing-alongs to Neil Diamond.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: