Reese Witherspoon Sells Bucolic Malibu Getaway

It appears Reese Witherspoon is on somewhat of a real estate selling spree. Just six months after she unloaded her Pacific Palisades mansion for a whopping $17 million, the Oscar-winning Nashville native and her husband Jim Toth have also managed to bend and snap their way out of the family’s Malibu vacation home, which has sold in an off-market deal for just over $6.7 million. That’s nearly $500,000 more than Witherspoon paid for the picture-perfect hobby farm last summer.

As it turns out, the Malibu buyer — Meg Haney, a divorced heiress in her 40s — also hails from Tennessee. She is a daughter of Chattanooga real estate billionaire Franklin Haney, a major political donor who first became wealthy primarily by building government offices. Haney is also the younger sister of Mary Alice Haney, a prominent fashion designer who formerly served as Witherspoon’s stylist.

Set on nearly two acres of picturesque grounds, the landlocked property was originally built in 1950 as a humble midcentury ranch, but was modernized and renovated by a design-savvy couple who operated the property as a wedding venue before selling it to Witherspoon. The boho-chic interiors now offer open-plan living spaces, a galley kitchen with top-of-the-line stainless appliances, and three vintage-inspired bedrooms and bathrooms.

There’s also a barn-style guesthouse with a full kitchen, plus a separate art studio and a screening room elsewhere on the property. Amid the estate’s lush grounds, which include orchards of fruit trees, vegetable gardens, and ancient sycamores, are also sophisticated equestrian facilities stables and a riding ring. Other Instagram-worthy spaces on the property include a bocce-ball court, grassy fields, and plenty of patios for al fresco dining.

For the moment, Witherspoon continues to maintain a multimillion-dollar oceanfront house in the Bahamas, within a members-only gated community, and she still owns several homes in her native Nashville, some of them reportedly occupied by family members.

