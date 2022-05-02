Reese Witherspoon Roots for Tennessee Titans Soccer Team with Husband Jim Toth and Sons: 'Let's Go'

Reese Witherspoon Roots for Tennessee Titans with Husband Jim Toth and Her 2 Sons: 'Let's Go'

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is a sports fanatic!

The actress, 46, attended a Tennessee Titans soccer game over the weekend, when she was joined by husband Jim Toth, the pair's 9-year-old son Tennesse and 18-year-old Deacon Phillippe, Witherspoon's son with ex Ryan Phillippe (Witherspoon and the 47-year-old actor are also parents to daughter Ava, 22).

In a post shared on Instagram, the foursome can be seen posing in matching bright yellow jerseys as they each rooted for the Nashville sports team.

"Let's go," the Oscar award-winning actress captioned the sweet family snapshot, adding the Instagram handle for the Nashville Soccer Club, alongside a single soccer ball emoji.

Witherspoon also shared a few posts on her Instagram Story as well, including a shot of herself and Tennesse smiling beside each other. Another video showed a Titans player scoring a goal.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Reese Witherspoon Roots for Tennessee Titans with Husband Jim Toth and Her 2 Sons: 'Let's Go'

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Says Her 3 Kids Don't Know 'How Much Space in My Brain They Take Up Every Day'

Late last month, Witherspoon and Toth, 51, joined Nashville Soccer Club's ownership group as minority investors, according to The Athletic.

They were joined by NFL running back Derrick Henry, and the outlet said that the "terms of their investments were not disclosed."

"As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world-class team compete has been such an incredible experience," Witherspoon said in a statement.

"The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. So, I'm thrilled to announce that my husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now a part of the ownership group moving forward," she added. "On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Henry, 28, meanwhile became the fourth NFL player in history to serve as an owner of a Major League Soccer team. He joins a list of other athletes, including Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Mark Ingram.