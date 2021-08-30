Reese Witherspoon Once 'Burst Into Tears' Over a Sexist and 'Offensive' Magazine Caricature

Reese Witherspoon

ABC via Getty Images Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is looking back at a moment in her illustrious career that left her in tears.

While appearing on the latest episode of the We Are Supported By podcast, the 45-year-old actress chatted with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman about her reaction to a caricature of herself, which she deemed as "offensive."

The image was published by TIME Magazine in 2015 and featured a photoshopped version of the Legally Blonde star alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba and Lauren Conrad, with a headline that read "Hollywood's New Domestic Divas." Witherspoon was seen wearing an apron and holding a vacuum in the caricature.

Elsewhere in the graphic, Lively, 34, was seen stirring food in a bowl as Paltrow, 48, held a cake. Alba, 40, meanwhile, posed with an iron while Conrad, 35, carried a bucket of cleaning supplies.

The article described the five women pictured — who had each launched new business ventures at the time — as "peddling the ephemera of their domestic bliss."

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Media Company Sells, Valued at Nearly $1 Billion

"I think it was 2015. I had started a clothing business. Gwyneth was really growing Goop. Blake Lively had a business, Jessica Alba had a business," Witherspoon recalled in the podcast interview. "And they did a caricature cartoon of all of us."

"We were in ball gowns, and they stuck our heads on," she added. "And Jessica was holding an iron, and I was holding a vacuum cleaner. The whole thing was so offensive that I burst into tears."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As Bell, 41, responded, "Gross! Whose grandpa drew that?" Witherspoon explained that TIME later apologized for the image.

Story continues

"It was in a massive publication, and I've since been in that publication, and they said sorry, but I'm not even talking about 10 years ago," she explained. "I'm talking about 2015 when we decided we're going to be entrepreneurial, we were going to do something, take a swing, invest our own money, our own time, our reputation and try and do something that George Clooney has done, Robert De Niro has done, and getting lampooned for it."

RELATED VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Says Reese Witherspoon Inspired Her to Buy the Rights for The Flight Attendant

Continuing her candid conversation on the We Are Supported By podcast, Witherspoon commented on how women are often faced with "staying in their lane" when they look to expand their careers or change their industry paths.

"That message to little girls is if you've had success in one area, you can't have success in another," the mother of three said. "I just think it's so limiting. Media can be so punishing."