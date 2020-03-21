Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington auditioned for Clueless and missed out

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington discovered that they both auditioned for Clueless but lost out while promoting their anticipated TV adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere.

"One thing that is public and it came out last year, I auditioned so hard for Clueless and I didn't get it," Witherspoon told Buzzfeed in a video interview.

"Really?" Washington responded. "I did too!"

The Hollywood stars didn't disclose which part in the iconic '90s movie they were vying for, which ultimately starred Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd.

But the fortuitous moment prompted Scandal star Washington to suggest: "We should do like a remake."

"Recreate a scene from Clueless!" Witherspoon replied. "That would be so fun!"

Washinton also detailed how she first met the Big Littles Lies actress, saying: "I will say that Reese and I met at a kind of workshopping, reading, working of a script at Leonardo DiCaprio's house - just a little name drop. And it was for a movie that eventually went, but neither of us was in it."

"Neither was Leo," Witherspoon laughed.

The stars take the lead in Hulu's adaptation of Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere, which is a collaboration between the actress' two production companies, Hello Sunshine (Witherspoon's) and Simpson Street (Washington's).

The drama tells the story of a single mother, Mia Warren (played by Washington), who moves to the suburbs in Ohio with her teenage daughter, where they become involved with Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and her picture-perfect family.

While Mia is a free-spirited artist with a mysterious past, Elena is a stickler for the rules and status quo. The two families find themselves on opposing sides when a custody battle erupts over the adoption of a Chinese-American baby and the plot unfolds to explore the weight of secrets, the struggles of motherhood and the danger of always following the rules no matter the cost.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon revealed how she was social distancing with Big little Lies co-star Laura Dern in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

She posted a picture of herself and Dern hiking in Los Angles, and added the caption: "Friendship with social distancing. Hi @lauradern! We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to #stayhome. Now we are inside to keep everyone safe."

