Reese Witherspoon and Her Kids Look Like Triplets in a New Family Photo

Reese Witherspoon sent the internet spiraling after she shared an uncanny new photo of herself and her lookalike children on Instagram. On Saturday, the actress posed for a sweet family portrait alongside her two oldest kids — daughter Ava, 21, and 17-year-old son Deacon — from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe (she is also a mom to son Tennessee James, 8, whom she shares with husband Jim Toth). And in the snapshot, Reese looked more like the duo's third sibling than their mother.

"Gosh, I'm lucky to be their mom 😊️," Witherspoon captioned the cute photo with her children. In the photo, Reese and Ava both wore their blonde hair in natural waves and went makeup-free, while Deacon sported a baseball cap and dressed casually matching his mom and sister.

Shortly after posting the mommy-and-me photo, the comments section of Reese's post was filled with people calling attention to the trio's similarities. "You look like their sister!" supermodel Cindy Crawford wrote, while another user agreed: "If I didn't know you were their mama, I'd think YALL were triplets." A third noted, "They all have your smile."

Earlier this week, Reese reflected on being a first-time mom while making an appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert. During the discussion, she got candid about the struggles she faced after welcoming Ava back in 1999. "I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work," she said. "I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious."

Adding that she wasn't able to work the first few months of motherhood, Witherspoon explained, "I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work, but it's just not a one-person job. I would even say it's not a two-person job."