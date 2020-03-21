Reese Witherspoon Hasn't Changed Since 1997 & Here's the Proof

Photo credit: Instagram

Reese Witherspoon just threw it back to 1997 by posing with a copy of a Seventeen magazine cover that she featured on.

Fans were quick to point out that the actress appears to have barely aged since the '90s.

Reese Witherspoon is flawless in just about every way, and one of her most recent Instagram posts proved that she's barely changed since the '90s.

Posing on the set of Little Fires Everywhere, which is set in the iconic decade, Witherspoon could be seen reading a copy of Seventeen. And that's not all. The actress just so happened to feature on the cover, which came out in 1997.

"Traveling back to the 90’s for #LittleFiresEverywhere required lots of research.🔥#Seventeen #tbt Extra bonus: I really learned about '10 Guys to Avoid !'🤣 ."

The Legally Blonde star also demonstrated how to perfectly social distance from friends. She shared two snaps taken with her Big Little Lies costar Laura Dern as the pair embarked on a hike together. However, they were very careful to keep their distance from one another. Witherspoon wrote, "Friendship with social distancing. Hi👋🏼@lauradern! We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to #stayhome. Now we are inside to keep everyone safe. But I thought I would Share some of our chat in IG stories."

Witherspoon recently revealed that she auditioned for Clueless, but lost out on the role.

