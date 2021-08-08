Reese Witherspoon Gets Silly While Drinking with Daughter Ava Phillippe: 'Margarita Anyone?'

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend HBO Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe look like they know how to have fun!

The 45-year-old actress and her 21-year-old daughter were seen together in a silly, smiling shot posted to Phillippe's Instagram on Saturday. Both Witherspoon and Phillippe could be seen grinning ear to ear as the Legally Blonde actress holds half a lime up to her eye.

"​​Margarita anyone? 💚," Phillippe captioned the post.

"Margaritas for Everyone!" Witherspoon commented shortly after.

Witherspoon shares Ava, a student at UC Berkeley, and 17-year-old Deacon with actor Ryan Phillippe, whom she was married to for nine years. The two were given joint custody of their daughter following the split.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Calls Daughter Ava, 21, an 'Incredible Young Woman' in Sweet Birthday Message

The Little Fires Everywhere star has been close with her daughter throughout her young life. In September 2020, Witherspoon shared a heartfelt Instagram post honoring Phillippe's 21st birthday.

"Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫" Witherspoon wrote alongside photos of her daughter at 20 (shortly before her birthday) and as a toddler.

"Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me," she added. "Ava, there aren't enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you've already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗"

RELATED: Ava Phillippe Shares Rare Instagram Photo with Her Boyfriend - and Mom Reese Witherspoon Comments

"love you the most, mama! 🥺💕," Ava replied in the comments section.

Witherspoon has also been supportive of Phillippe's relationship with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney. In June, the Morning Show actress left a sweet comment on an adorable selfie her daughter shared of the young couple in Austin, Texas, on Instagram: "😍 These two."

Story continues

Mahoney tagged along with the family for a summer getaway in July — and even posed for photos with them all.

The Big Little Lies star opened up to Tracee Ellis Ross in June for Interview about watching her children get older and the emotional bond she has built with her family. She said the idea of having a long-lasting relationship with her adult children "makes me want to cry."

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Talks 'Rewarding' Relationship with Her 'Adult Children': 'Makes Me Want to Cry'

"I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now," Witherspoon told Ross.

"So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life," she added. "Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."