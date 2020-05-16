Reese Witherspoon Found the Coolest Swinging Chair — Here's Where to Get One for Your Backyard

Reese Witherspoon has been hanging out at home like the rest of us — only she’s doing it in the coolest way possible.

Like many parents during this time in quarantine, Witherspoon is working from home and taking on teacher duties for her kids since schools are closed. She recently shared a look at her new favorite spot to do both: the outdoor swinging chair in her backyard. In the Instagram photo, Witherspoon is chilling in a chambray button-down shirt and grey joggers, and it appears she’s trying to take calls while her son, Tennessee James Toth, 7, is monkeying around on top of the egg-shaped wicker chair. “Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life,” she wrote in the caption.

Witherspoon is a mom who can seemingly do it all, so needless to say, we’re taking notes — of both her WFH outfit and her comfy-looking chair. We want a cool place to (literally) hang out in our backyards all summer, and apparently a lot of other people do, too. Google searches for hanging lounge chairs have skyrocketed in the past few months, likely due to the season change, but also probably because we’re all spending more time at home than usual.

Think of a hanging egg chair like a modern day hammock: Not only is it a cozy place to curl up with a book, drink your morning coffee, or as Witherspoon does, work from home, but it’s also one of those eye-catching pieces of outdoor furniture that will become the focal point of your space. If you’re looking to add one to your patio or backyard, we rounded up a few great options from Wayfair and AllModern, including this natural rattan chair that looks nearly identical to Witherspoon’s.

While it looks like hers is tied to something above that allows it to hang just above the ground, there are plenty hanging chairs with stands available, too. Now’s the perfect time to invest in some new outdoor furniture for the summer, so check out five of our favorites, below.

Wayfair

Buy It! Bungalow Rose Gaige Grid Rattan Swing Chair, $599.99; wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Mistana Nya Swing Chair, $479.99 (orig. $656.25); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Bungalow Rose Skelmersdale Swing Chair, $469.99 (orig. $751.43); wayfair.com

Wayfair

Buy It! Bayou Breeze Farris Hanging Egg Chair Hammock, $365.99 (orig. $398.99); wayfair.com

AllModern

Buy It! Briaroaks Hanging Rattan Swing Chair, $730; allmodern.com

