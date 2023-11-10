Reese Witherspoon Is Fighting Off Another Viral Dating Rumor

Gotham ;Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

For a hot second, it seemed like Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner—both recently divorced, mind you—might be dating. But Witherspoon's team clearly doesn't play around with this type of thing, once again moving at the speed of light to publicly deny the rumors in a Page Six exclusive.

“This story is completely fabricated and not true,” Witherspoon's representative told the outlet.

Memorably, the Big Little Lies actor and producer was also quick to shut down rumors that she might be dating Tom Brady, as did the star quarterback himself.

But can you blame fans for wondering who Reese Witherspoon might date next? The rumors about she and Costner started swirling on Wednesday in large part thanks to fans, who fueled the speculation online.

At the end of March, Witherspoon announced her divorce from Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage in a since deleted joint Instagram post. “We have some personal news to share,” they wrote. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the statement continued. "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

If they're not coming straight from Witherspoon's lips (or IG feed), all dating rumors are just that: rumors.

